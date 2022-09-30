Read full article on original website
Related
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
The 20 Best Places in Maine to People Watch
Maine is a spectacular place to live if you like to people watch. We have an amazing combination of beautiful places to visit, from mountains to lakes, beaches, cities, etc. Add to that a cavalcade of different people from all walks of life (salty Mainers and kooky tourists), and you have the recipe for the best people watching in the world. I mean, who is going to beat Maine for people watching? We recently asked Mainers on Facebook for your favorite places to watch humanity. Here are your top 20 spots.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised to See Maine on
It seems like ever since the pandemic forced people to spend time outdoors and see the flaws of city-living, people have “discovered” our Vacationland here in Maine. Our state has been hitting lists in major publications for having iconic national parks, the best foodie scenes, and has even landed itself on the list for best places to live.
mainebiz.biz
Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program
Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
Stimulus update: Maine residents have until the end of the month to claim one-time $850 relief check
Eligible Maine residents have until the end of October to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to the state's budget surplus.
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Destination Maine: These Photos Are Why You Have To Visit Wallingford’s
This weekend, I brought my family, my son and wife to Wallingford's Orchard for our very first visit this fall! Maine offers so many lovely orchards and farms for us to experience and this is one of our favorites. It was also very apparent that everyone else loves this orchard because it was packed!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Peaks Island Full of Natural Light and Color
If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
Have You Ever Charged To Let People Park on Your Lawn For a Maine Fair?
People who own homes near fair and festival grounds are sitting on opportunities to make some cash. If you've ever been to the Fryeburg Fair, you've likely seen many people standing on the side of Main Street waving flags and posting signs that read "Parking." I've always had questions about this sort of business.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
mainebiz.biz
40 Under 40: Care packages with a flavor of Maine
Significant professional accomplishments: “Big Gig” winner in 2019; “Greenlight Maine” semifinalist in 2020; Institute of Family-Owned Business finalist 2022; grand opening of our retail store this year. Passion project: I love coaching my sons in the Little League baseball program. I also enjoy all the opportunities...
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0