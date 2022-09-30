ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Relax, Hand & Stone opens new location at The Shoppes at Parma: Photos

PARMA, Ohio -- Relaxing and feeling younger just got easier in Parma with the recent grand opening of a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location at The Shoppes at Parma. “We noticed in this area there aren’t really any big franchises here with professionally licensed massage therapists and licensed aestheticians,” said Independence resident Neel Patel, who owns the business with his wife, Vrunda.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Woodmere Target will open on Nov. 6

WOODMERE, Ohio — A new Target will open in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 6, replacing a Whole Foods that shuttered in 2018. The company announced its grand opening on Tuesday. The 33,000-square-foot store will open in the Village Square Shopping Center, which is on Chagrin Boulevard off Interstate 271.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Kent Smith for Ohio 21st Senate District: endorsement editorial

Four-term state Rep. Kent Smith, 56, of Euclid, and technical consultant Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, are competing to be elected state senator from the redrawn 21st Senate District in eastern Cuyahoga County. The district has long been represented by Black legislators, most recently Sandra Williams of Cleveland, who stepped down earlier this year to take a private-sector job, but was redistricted for this election, diluting its Cleveland components.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lakewood using online auction to sell old street signs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The auction bidding has begun for the first time in Lakewood regarding the sale of old street signs. This means, instead of considering any late-night thievery, prideful residents who dreamed of owning the street sign as a decorative item or memento can do so legally. “Due to...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardian catches Walleye tourney cheating: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out green algae from farming runoff isn’t the only toxin spoiling the beauty of Lake Erie, so has fish stuffing for greenbacks. ‘Guardians’ had beaten out ‘Walleyes’ to become the new name of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team. Through no fault of their own, 5 walleyes lost again in a Cleveland fishing contest when the tournament’s guardian found the two member angler team who caught the walleye had stuffed them with 10, 12 once sinker weights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

