4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Marchant Manor in Cleveland Heights offers cheese school
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When Lou and Debbie Mande moved from Philadelphia to Cleveland Heights, they started looking for local foodie haunts. In 2021, when Marchant Manor Cheese opened on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, they were happy to discover the artisan cheese maker and monger. They were even happier...
Lakewood Historical Society offers a chance to ‘Peek into the Past’ this weekend: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – This weekend is the last chance for local history enthusiasts to take advantage of Lakewood Historical Society’s “A Peek into the Past” exhibit. It will be featured 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 at the historic Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. The exhibit is...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
MetroHealth set to open new behavioral care hospital in Cleveland Heights: Council recap
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City officials welcomed this weekend’s opening of the new Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Center on the MetroHealth Severance campus as a needed resource on a number of fronts. The $42 million project -- consisting of a new three-story, 79,000-square-foot building and 21,000 square feet of...
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
Shaker joins new recycling initiative with Cleveland Heights, Waste Management of Ohio
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After spending $112,000 annually on recycling in recent years, the city should soon find more green -- environmentally and financially -- with a new contract through Waste Management of Ohio. With some help from the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District (CCSWD), residents can now recycle more...
St. Raphael Parish hosts 17th annual pet blessing: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Lions, tigers and bears are not welcome, but household animals and their families are invited to the 17th annual Blessing of the Pets 6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6 on the front lawn of St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Road, Bay Village. Individual blessings will be given...
Relax, Hand & Stone opens new location at The Shoppes at Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Relaxing and feeling younger just got easier in Parma with the recent grand opening of a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location at The Shoppes at Parma. “We noticed in this area there aren’t really any big franchises here with professionally licensed massage therapists and licensed aestheticians,” said Independence resident Neel Patel, who owns the business with his wife, Vrunda.
Woodmere Target will open on Nov. 6
WOODMERE, Ohio — A new Target will open in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 6, replacing a Whole Foods that shuttered in 2018. The company announced its grand opening on Tuesday. The 33,000-square-foot store will open in the Village Square Shopping Center, which is on Chagrin Boulevard off Interstate 271.
TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need is coming up before Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio – TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22. Each year the restaurant feeds the needy before Thanksgiving with a traditional turkey dinner. Volunteers including Cleveland Browns players pitch in. This year’s event is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22,...
Kent Smith for Ohio 21st Senate District: endorsement editorial
Four-term state Rep. Kent Smith, 56, of Euclid, and technical consultant Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, are competing to be elected state senator from the redrawn 21st Senate District in eastern Cuyahoga County. The district has long been represented by Black legislators, most recently Sandra Williams of Cleveland, who stepped down earlier this year to take a private-sector job, but was redistricted for this election, diluting its Cleveland components.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
Seven Hills completes brand-new bocce ball courts at city hall: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Bocce ball is back at Seven Hills’ brand-new courts located behind city hall. “We had bocce courts years ago but Mother Nature took them over long before I came into office,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “They had not been in service for more than 10 years.
Lakewood using online auction to sell old street signs
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The auction bidding has begun for the first time in Lakewood regarding the sale of old street signs. This means, instead of considering any late-night thievery, prideful residents who dreamed of owning the street sign as a decorative item or memento can do so legally. “Due to...
Creating community: Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood becomes thriving hub
OHIO CITY, Ohio — It may only be made up of a few blocks, but the neighborhood known as Hingetown and the community it has fostered have landed on the map as a Cleveland destination for small businesses and families alike. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Guardian catches Walleye tourney cheating: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out green algae from farming runoff isn’t the only toxin spoiling the beauty of Lake Erie, so has fish stuffing for greenbacks. ‘Guardians’ had beaten out ‘Walleyes’ to become the new name of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team. Through no fault of their own, 5 walleyes lost again in a Cleveland fishing contest when the tournament’s guardian found the two member angler team who caught the walleye had stuffed them with 10, 12 once sinker weights.
Heck’s Café new location, Cleveland Chocolate Co., beer movie make our WTAM food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heck’s Café is expanding to the east side, the Cleveland Chocolate Co. has won awards in an international competition, and a beer movie will be part of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. Here’s our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Sweet!...
Summa Health to move labor and delivery from Barberton to Akron campus
AKRON, Ohio — Summa Health will move labor and delivery services from Barberton to its Akron campus, effective Nov. 15, the health system announced Tuesday. The decision was made due to declining use of Barberton’s labor and delivery unit, Summa Health President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said in a memo to employees.
