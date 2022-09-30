The Packers were dealt a pretty good hand for Week 4, and their cards got even better early in Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. The Patriots traveled to Green Bay dealing with a trio of key injuries, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and quarterback Mac Jones all were sidelined for New England’s tilt with Aaron Rodgers and company. But The Brian Hoyer Show in Green Bay only lasted a few minutes, as a head injury took the veteran signal-caller out of the game and prompted the NFL debut of third-stringer Bailey Zappe.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 44 MINUTES AGO