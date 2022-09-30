ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kitten named ‘Stormie’ saved by Tampa officers during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Tampa police officers made a rescue while out on patrol during Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Police Department said two of its offers spotted a kitten alone and scared on Florida Avenue near Fletcher as Tampa was feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The officers took the tiny animal to Veterinary Emergency Group for evaluation. Within an hour, the kitten found a new home with a family of four.

The kitten has since been named “Stormie.”

