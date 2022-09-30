ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller joked about getting ‘lost in Prince William’s eyes’ when they met

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBQ0T_0iGpLLme00

To the royal dungeon you go, Miles Teller!

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the action flick’s England premiere this past May, and he unfortunately broke protocol when seeing them.

The 35-year-old actor appeared on “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ” on Thursday evening where he recalled the royal faux pas.

“They give you full rules of dos and don’ts. There’s a lot of etiquette,” Teller explained. “And I kind of had a sheet, so I wouldn’t mess it up.”

The “Divergent” alum was so starstruck that he forgot abut the regulations.

“Right off the bat, I messed up,” he said.

Teller went on: “You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I’m like, ‘I’m going in, I’m going in.’ “

He even gushed over the Prince of Wales’ physical attributes, especially his eyes. “I was lost in Prince William’s eyes. I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want?” Teller joked.

“[Like] Bora Bora,” he continued. “And Kate is beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal … But with William, I don’t know, I just blacked out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gZvT_0iGpLLme00
Miles Teller, (from left), Jennifer Connelly, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Tom Cruise attend the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere at Leicester Square on May 19 in London.
WireImage

His “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Jon Hamm previously outed him on a May episode of “ The Tonight Show ,” telling Fallon, 48, that Teller “geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes.”

“I was like, ‘OK, I didn’t think we were allowed to look at him in the eye. You bow and you move on, man,’ ” the “Mad Men” icon said. “I was like, ‘You told the guy? You fell in love, like you got lost in his eyes?’ He goes, ‘I think. I don’t know, I’ve lost my mind.’ “

Hamm, 51, also noted that William and Middleton, both 40, “couldn’t be nicer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdACZ_0iGpLLme00
Teller, who plays Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in “Top Gun: Maverick,” revealed that he was given a royal protocol cheat sheet before he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the film’s London premiere.
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

“There are some guidelines, that are not so much guidelines but hard-and-fast rules, you are made to follow when you meet royalty. There’s a bow involved. If you’re a lady, you may bow or curtsy,” Hamm added. “It was a very cool experience.”

Alongside Hamm and Teller, fellow castmates Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly were also in attendance at the UK premiere.

Connelly, 51, shared a sweet moment with William at the event, as she met his late mother Princess Diana 35 years ago.

“[In] 1986, yes, for the premiere of ‘Labyrinth,’ which was a movie I did when I was a teenager,” Connelly revealed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And I got to meet William’s mom, [Princess] Diana.”

“It was, you know, it’s a very special occasion,” she went on. “You think about the protocols that they ask you to be mindful of when meeting them, and of course, you know, Kate and William were both so gracious and reached out and shook our hands and they are just impeccable.”

CELEBRITIES
