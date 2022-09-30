ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas brutally mock Bryson DeChambeau over rope mishap

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 2 days ago

Golf Twitter is having a field day with Shane Lowry’s apparent diss at Bryson DeChambeau.

On Thursday, Lowry tweeted his reaction to a cringeworthy video from DeChambeau, in which he mocks himself after his recent encounter with a rope at a LIV Golf event in Chicago .

In the video, DeChambeau dramatically hypes himself up before he goes under a rope on the golf course, then celebrates maniacally with a group of friends after he gets across. Lowry was not particularly amused.

“Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s @dunhilllinks weather forecast…,” Lowry quote-tweeted the clip.

Fellow PGA Tour pro and former world No. 1 Justin Thomas replied, “I vote first!” with a crying-laughing emoji.

“Bryson vs Rope,” was written over the video.

I vote the first! 😂

— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 29, 2022
(L-R) Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
Getty

During a LIV Golf event, the pro panicked after he was hit in the eyes with a rope and could not see temporarily. DeChambeau is clearly ready to joke about the ordeal, but it appears .

The video was posted to a number of golf social media accounts, including “PGA Memes” and the Instagram account of the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast.

“Setting up for a nice trilogy 😤,” DeChambeau wrote in the comments of the podcast’s post.

@NoLayingUp possibly the funniest and most dramatic thing I’ve ever seen on a golf course. Bryson vs a gallery rope. Wow! pic.twitter.com/ayRrwQ2Qrq

— Wes Brown (@blindman42) September 19, 2022

DeChambeau has not yet addressed Lowry and Thomas’ tweets.

Meanwhile, Lowry, is playing in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is expected to get hit with bad weather conditions.

Lowry’s tweet about DeChambeau could be indicative of the continued divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June in what he said was a money-motivated move, while Lowry and Thomas remain with the PGA Tour.

Lowry appeared to take a shot at LIV Golf when he said his recent BMW PGA victory was “a win for the good guys.”

