Inside jewelry designer Jen Insardi’s dazzling $8M Tribeca home

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoS6N_0iGpLJ1C00

Jewelry designer Jen Insardi and her spouse, biotech exec James F. Oliviero, are listing their gut-renovated Tribeca gem for $7.99 million.

The 3,000-square-foot, family-sized residence is at 55 Vestry St., a converted 19th-century warehouse now known as the Fairchild.

It features four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a private balcony.

Insardi won this year’s Mort Abelson New Designer of the Year award.

The smart-wired condo features design details like oversize arched windows, white oak floors, gallery style walls, custom built-ins, pocket doors and designer light figures. The couple bought the home for $5.4 million in 2014 and launched the gut renovation. It first went on the market for $9.75 million in 2018.

The home opens with a key-locked elevator into a foyer with custom millwork, as well as shoe and coat closets, that leads to a 40-foot open living/dining room with an open chef’s kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nLd6_0iGpLJ1C00
One of four bedrooms inside the home.
Shannon Dupre’/DD Reps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkqxm_0iGpLJ1C00
The home has space aplenty for cozy hangouts.
Shannon Dupre’/DD Reps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaKbP_0iGpLJ1C00
A view of the open floor plan.
Shannon Dupre’/DD Reps

Insardi spearheaded the design. “I approached the project with the same technique I use in my fine jewelry designs,” she said. “The fusion of opposing concepts where there are sculptural pieces versus architectural hard lines, masculine versus feminine materials, homage to the past versus consideration to the present — when executed successfully — creates a timeless design.”

The main bedroom’s arched window showcases views of the Empire State Building. It also features a custom walk-in closet and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub.

The listing broker is Chloe Tucker Caine of Serhant.

