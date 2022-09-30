ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian causes $10M of damage to ‘Queen of Versailles’ star’s mansion

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBTmt_0iGpLEbZ00

“Queen of Versailles” star Jackie Siegel says Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of her Florida mansion, amounting to $10 million in damages.

The socialite, 56, provided TMZ with photos of the destruction, which includes caved-in ceilings.

Siegel explained that the damages are so steep because she recently added 24-carat gold molding to her living room, which is now partially falling to the floor.

As a result of the hurricane, construction on the 90,000-square-foot estate has been put on hold.

Siegel said several floors in the home are flooded and her back patio looks like a lake.

She believes pumping out the water will cost about $100,000.

The Orlando-area property was supposed to be completed by May 2023, according to the former model, but it seems that date has now been pushed back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP8ZA_0iGpLEbZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxHWI_0iGpLEbZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksLwN_0iGpLEbZ00

Jackie and her husband, timeshare mogul David Siegel, began building their estate on the shore of Lake Butler, Fla., in 2004.

The couple gained notoriety with the 2012 documentary “The Queen of Versailles,” which captured their struggles in managing to build the home after David — the owner of Westgate Resorts — was impacted by the 2008 recession.

Despite the financial setbacks, Jackie told TMZ in Friday’s story that she is determined to finish the lavish house and said it is going to be a “masterpiece.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMoZs_0iGpLEbZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVvst_0iGpLEbZ00

Hurricane Ian, one of the worst storms to ever hit Florida, wreaked havoc on hundreds of people’s homes in Orlando, Tampa, Fort Meyers and other parts of the state.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced earlier this week that hundreds are feared dead after the tragic natural disaster.

Comments / 8

Dawn A
1d ago

She built a mansion in Florida, so she really should have thought things through. Her insurance will cover it so why is she worried

Reply
5
Related
AOL Corp

Flamingos pack into Florida park bathroom, seeking safety from Ian in a 'hurricane party'

Flamingos at a Florida park hunkered down in a bathroom this week, safely riding out Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in the Sunshine State. The flamingos are residents of Sunken Gardens, a botanical park in St. Petersburg along the state's west coast. The park tweeted the photo from its official account Wednesday to reassure animal lovers that the flamingos appeared safe from the oncoming storm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Absolute devastation’: Hurricane Ian decimates Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lake Butler, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise

A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Siegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Tmz#Timeshare#Westgate Resorts#Fort Meyers
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy