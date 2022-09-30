Effective: 2022-10-04 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Johnson; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Frost Expected In Some Locations Early Wednesday Morning High pressure bringing a combination of mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the lower to mid 30s in valleys and open terrain. This will lead to frost formation in some locations during the early morning hours. People in the normally colder locations should take precautions to protect vulnerable plants to avoid damage.

BATH COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO