‘Hocus Pocus 2’ End Credits Explained: How It Sets Up ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
As of today, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally running amok (amok, amok, amok!) on Disney+. The spooky season can finally begin!

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy have all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are summoned, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.

When these newcomers accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters back to Salem, they must work together to save their former friend, Cassie Traske, who just happens to be the distant relative of a man who once wronged the sisters back in the day. The witches want revenge, and they’ll put a spell on anyone who gets in their way.

Given that it’s a Disney movie, and also Hocus Pocus, you won’t be surprised to hear that Hocus Pocus 2 has a happy ending. But you might be surprised to learn that there’s a Hocus Pocus 2 end credits scene that sets up a possible Hocus Pocus 3. The Hocus Pocus Cinematic Universe is coming. Read on to learn more.

IS THERE A HOCUS POCUS POST CREDITS SCENE?

Yes! Be sure to stick around to the very end of the Hocus Pocus 2 credits, because after you’re done appreciating all the talented people who worked hard on this film, you’ll be treated to a bonus scene that sets up Hocus Pocus 3.

Here’s how the Hocus Pocus after credits scene goes down: Back in the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, we see Cobweb the cat wandering around. The kitty hops up on a bookshelf and starts nuzzling a box labeled… wait for it… “BF #2 CANDLE!”

Dun dun dun! With that, the movie zooms in on the cat’s face, and ends for real.

HOCUS POCUS 2 ENDING EXPLAINED: WHAT IS BF CANDLE #2?

What does it mean, what does it all mean? Well, “BF Candle” stands for “Black Flame Candle,” which is the kind of candle that, if lit by a virgin on All Hallow’s Eve under a full moon, will resurrect the Sanderson sisters. Sam Richardson’s character, Gilbert, tricked high school teenagers Becca and Izzy into lighting one Black Flame candle, by giving it to Becca on her 16th birthday. But it looks like ol’ Gilbert had more than one candle up his sleeve.

So what does that mean? Well, even though the Sanderson sisters disappeared into the ether at the end of Hocus Pocus 2, another Black Flame candle means they could be summoned back for another night of spooky shenanigans. As long as another virgin lights that candle on Halloween under a full moon, you’ve got yourself a setup for another movie.

And then there’s the matter of Cobweb the cat, whom Gilbert insists is just a cat. But perhaps Thackery Binx, who spent much of the first film as a cat, is lingering in spirit. Here’s to hoping we find out in Hocus Pocus 3… if Hocus Pocus 3 happens.

WILL THERE BE A HOCUS POCUS 3?

We don’t know. There is no official announcement of Hocus Pocus 3 at the moment, even though it certainly seems that Hocus Pocus 2 ending was setting up another sequel.

Of course, whether Hocus Pocus 3 likely depends on whether the three main witches, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, would be willing and available to film the third movie. The good news? Most of the ladies are on board for more, according to an interview the main cast did with Entertainment Weekly.

In the interview, Midler said, “The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing,” Midler says. “If there was a third one, of course, I’d sign on, but I don’t know how. I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship.”

Najimy was slightly less enthusiastic about the idea of Hocus Pocus 3, but said she would “never say never” to the idea of another movie.

Parker had an interesting pitch for animated Hocus Pocus 3, which would surely be an easier filming process for the cast. “Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated,” Parker said. “That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course, I’d be happy to have a conversation [for a third film], it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher implied the decision was up to Disney. She told SFX magazine in an interview, “Now it’s really up to them if they want to do it. I can’t say anything other than yes, it is left open. Will they do it? I don’t know, they haven’t even talked about it, that I can be honest with you.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can stream the first two Hocus Pocus movies on Disney+ right now.

