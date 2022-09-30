ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The ‘Community’ Movie Is Finally Happening: Here’s Why Fans Should Be Excited

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAH8V_0iGpKyf000

Ever since its second season, Community has had its own rallying cry: six seasons and a movie. In 2015, the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen made that hope for a sixth season come true. And now, in the year of our lord 2022, Peacock has announced every fan’s biggest dream. Human Beings, the Community movie is officially happening.

Joel McHale was the first star to tease the news on Friday morning (September 30). Optimistic tweets like this have cropped up in the past but have amounted to nothing. Not this time. Roughly 15 minutes after McHale’s tweet, Peacock’s official account dropped this gem:

At the moment, we have no idea when the Community movie will premiere on Peacock. But thanks to McHale’s original tweet, we have an idea of who will be returning. Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, and the one and only Donald Glover were all tagged in that first tweet. Peacock also confirmed that Jim Rash will be returning for the movie. This is huge news, primarily because fans have long thought that one of the major holdups to the movie would be Glover’s schedule. But since this news dropped after Glover has retired as Childish Gambino and Atlanta‘s final season is currently airing, it seems that will no longer be a concern (though of note, Glover’s name was not included in Peacock’s official press release).

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a press release. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

The only main cast member who was excluded from McHale’s tweet was Chevy Chase. That’s not entirely surprising as Chase’s Piece was killed off in Season 5. The actor also caused stress behind the scenes and made “racist cracks” to Glover.

Also missing from this cast list are Paget Brewster and Keith David, who starred in Season 6, and Jonathan Banks and John Oliver, who starred in Season 5. It seems possible that all could for the movie. Rash and David have both appeared in Rick and Morty, and Brewster has praised her role on Community. But only time will tell who’s going to return.

As exciting as this movie is, it’s coming fairly late in the game. The first season of Community premiered on NBC in 2009, 13 years ago. But if any show can pull it off, it’s this one. Community was always about embracing mediocracy and learning to make the best out of pretty disappointing circumstances. In this bizarre universe, it makes sense that what’s left of the Greendale 7 would randomly return for one final adventure over a decade after they first met.

This is also a narrative gap that series creator Dan Harmon now seems capable of bridging. This is partially because few creators have had more experience writing finales, then turning around and starting another season. But as a creator, Harmon himself has grown. The executive producer we know today, who can step aside and let other people steer his shows, is a different creator than the man who gained a reputation for feuding with NBC. There’s a very high chance that this revival movie won’t just work… It could be great.

It just goes to show everyone that if you mobilize fans to annoyingly demand something for long enough, that thing can come true. Welcome back to Greendale, everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Six Seasons and Finally a Movie: ‘Community’ Reunion Film Headed to Peacock

Community is finally fulfilling its promise of “Six seasons and a movie” as Peacock announced plans to revive the beloved sitcom as a feature film, with the majority of the original cast returning. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will all be back for Community: The Movie, with series creator Dan Harmon also onboard for the film. Community — about a group of students of varying ages at Greendale Community College — originally ran from 2009 to 2013 on NBC, quickly gaining a cult following and acclaimed reviews (albeit low ratings). The mantra “Six seasons and a movie”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Paget Brewster
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Jim Rash
Person
Keith David
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Did Cecily Strong Leave ‘SNL’?

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Communitytv
Decider.com

Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Decider.com

Do You Have to Pay to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney Plus?

While Hocus Pocus wasn’t an instant hit when it premiered in 1993, over the years, the family-friendly film has become a beloved cult classic. And now, just in time for Halloween, the Sanderson sisters will make their return in a sequel, premiering September 30 via Disney+. The new film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the trio of villainous witches, and has debuted to lukewarm critical reception. IndieWire dubbed the film “totally satisfactory,” The A.V. Club said it “could have been so much worse,” and Forbes writes that it’s “exactly as bad” as its...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

'Community' movie is a go at Peacock

It is as the prophecy predicted: After six seasons, there will be a Community movie. As Peacock teases, "from the TV series that predicted its own movie, comes the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV." Show creator Dan Harmon, who went...
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Entergalactic’ On Netflix, An Animated Story About Two Artists Falling For Each Other That Also Introduces Kid Cudi’s New Album

Entergalactic is an animated film (which was initially set up as a series, but Netflix presents it in one 92-minute chunk) that introduces a new album by Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi. Instead of introducing the songs via a bunch of loosely connected videos, though, the album is presented through an animated story that’s a classic romcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Empress’ On Netflix, A Sexy Period Drama That Might Remind You Of ‘Bridgerton’

Unless you’re a European history buff, you probably don’t know much about Elisabeth, the Empress of Austria, who ruled from 1854-1898. She was an unconventional monarch, to say the least, and a new Netflix series that examines her life establishes that almost from its first scene. THE EMPRESS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As people wait outside an Austrian royal castle, a woman in a wedding dress kneels alone in a room. The Gist: Flashing back to the previous summer, Princess Ludovika of Bavaria (Jördis Triebel) is looking for her younger daughter Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau), whom she affectionately calls Sisi. A...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy