Where to Watch '11 Minutes' 2022 Documentary on Las Vegas Shooting

By Raven Brunner
 2 days ago
Lives were changed forever on October 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire for 11 minutes at Route 91 Harvest festival. The country music festival was an annual event in Las Vegas that occurred from 2014-2017 and saw the likes of big-name country performers like Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Tim McGraw.

However, the festival was suspended following a mass shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured. The harrowing incident is being revisited in a documentary series which includes first-hand accounts from survivors and the rescue team, along with new archival footage.

Here’s everything you need to know about 11 Minutes, including what it is about, the release date, and Jason Aldean’s involvement.

What is 11 Minutes About?

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist, 11 Minutes is a four-part docuseries that explores the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The series features interviews with victims, witnesses, and rescue teams, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital, and concertgoers – one of which expressed in the trailer that the festival was his first country concert. Viewers will also accompany officers as they approach the shooter – who opened fire from a nearby hotel room – via bodycam footage.

Is the 11 Minutes documentary on Paramount Plus?

11 Minutes is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

When does 11 Minutes Release?

All four parts of 11 Minutes premiered Tuesday, Sept. 27 via Paramount+.

Why is Jason Aldean in 11 Minutes?

11 Minutes features an interview with country music performer Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting began. Aldean, his band, and his then-pregnant wife escaped the shooting unharmed, however, via an AP News article, two of his tour buses were shot and his bass player found a bullet fragment in his guitar.

Following the shooting, the singer opened Saturday Night Live with a performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”, dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Harvest Festival shooting. During the opener, he said, “This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal.”

Aldean continued, “They’re all part of our family, so I want to say to them we hurt for you and we hurt with you, and you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way. Because when America is at its best our bond and our spirit is unbreakable.”

Per a press release, Paramount+ states that Aldean’s involvement marks his “first in-depth interview” regarding the incident.

