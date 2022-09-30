ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

RECAP garden sale planned for Oct. 4

By GAZETTE STAFF
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE--The RECAP garden sale will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the RECAP Garden Shed east of the Sheriff’s Office.

Various vegetables will be on sale including leeks, potatoes, pumpkins, squash, onions, beets, tomatoes and herbs, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

All proceeds will benefit the RECAP garden.

The event is hosted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office RECAP Garden and Community Garden Outreach programs.

For more information, call Jason O’Connor at 608-290-0408.

Comments / 0

Related
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

New Store in Downtown Beloit

From Zen to Bushel and Pecks to Flying Pig, downtown is by far one of the most popular places for Beloit students to go. Recently, a new store opened on 524 E Grand Ave called the Cozy Bin Store. This store features discounted products from places like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, along with miscellaneous item bins. This week, until September 31, you can fill an entire bag with anything in store for only thirty dollars! This store is perfect for those on a budget or in search of a great deal on items from their favorite retail stores. The owner, Dollee Magarotto, explains how this store got started up, “One thing I noticed that people always said was ‘dream’. Anybody can dream, but I took it a step further and developed it. When Covid hit we [Dollee and her family] started rethinking and we decided to go back to what we loved to do and knew how to do, shop for deals. So I thought ‘why not bring people deals?’, and that’s how it was born,” Magarotto explained. The Cozy Bin is a unique store as it has an inventory process like no other, as stock is rotated on a regular basis and one never knows what may be in the store that day. As far as future plans, the store plans of closing its storefront on Grand Avenue and expanding to full pallet sales along with offering jobs in various fields perfect for college students and young adults. Make sure to check it out while it’s downtown and see what deals you might find!
BELOIT, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™:

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
UPMATTERS

Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy