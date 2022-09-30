Ian evacuees seeking refuge from the storm. Are North Carolina campgrounds in demand?

As Hurricane Ian continues along the East Coast , millions have fled from its path to neighboring states, including the Carolinas.

Many evacuees are traveling in RVs and campers to safe locations. There are campgrounds in and around Charlotte that can accommodate travelers, though campground staff contacted by The Charlotte Observer explained that residents impacted by the storm have yet to arrive at their sites.

One of the available locations, Rock City Campground at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, opened its grounds to evacuees on Wednesday. However, staff members on-site have not seen anyone check in yet.

At the site, there was no signage posted for Hurricane Ian arrivals. Campground staff reported no evacuee arrivals by Thursday. The campground was still relatively packed with RVs and campers, almost all of them belonging to attendees of the upcoming Bank of America Roval 400 race.

The facility will remain available for evacuees for as long as needed, staff said. Those who do show up will have access to bathhouse facilities on the speedway property, Charlotte Motor Speedway said in a news release.

In lieu of bookings for this weekend, many staff members at RV parks around the Carolinas are receiving cancellations instead.

KOA of Charlotte and Fort Mill told the Observer that full refunds were being issued to those who are unable to arrive.

Similarly, a staff member at Carowinds Camp Wilderness told the Observer that RV park sites for Friday and Saturday were available as cancellations rolled in.

“People are either canceling or they’re rescheduling, but nothing really changed other than most people are staying home,” one staff member told the Observer. “Most of our people who were supposed to leave today are staying longer but that’s not surprising.”

Other parks, such as Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill and Crown Cove in Fort Mill, also have not received a significant amount of calls related to Hurricane Ian.

The following RV parks still have availability for evacuees traveling to the Charlotte region:

Address: State Rd 1120, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Phone: 704-843-3919

Note: A Union County spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer that there are a small number of sites still available at Cane Creek Campground this weekend. So far, the campground has received fewer than five booking inquiries related to Ian.

Address: 14609 Catawba Trce, Charlotte, NC 28273

Phone: 704-588-2600

Note: Carowinds Camp Wilderness has limited space available for RVs and campers. However, that could change as the facility is receiving cancellations due to weather conditions. Thursday, staff members said, is the best time to book a spot. Friday and Saturday show limited availability.

Address: 940 Gold Hill Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Phone: 803-547-5416

Note: KOA is fully booked this weekend, but still has availability for Friday. KOA is issuing full refunds to campers who are unable to travel there because of the storm.

Address: 8332 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Phone: 803-547-3500

Note: Crown Cove has a limited number of sites available this weekend. Staff members explained there is an expectation of more interest as the storm nears within the next few days.

Address: 4490 Boatshore Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Phone: 803-366-6620

Note: Ebenezer Park currently has eight campsites available.

Address: 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Phone: 704-455-4445

Note: Space is still available at Rock City Campground near the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The grounds will be open for as long as needed.

Address: 701 S Frontage Rd, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Phone: 864-733-9956

Note: Shibby RV Living has a moderate amount of space available for booking with accommodations available.