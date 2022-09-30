ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Mental Health Awareness: Bullying in schools

AXTELL, Neb. — With the school year well underway, parents hope their children are learning and developing friendships with their fellow students. But sometimes not every interaction children have in school is positive. Bullying in schools continues to be a worry for some parents, but one way to help...
AXTELL, NE
foxnebraska.com

Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years

KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher's desire to be in the classroom with their students.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Washburn hands UNK second loss of the season

KEARNEY. Neb. — The 12th-ranked Washburn Ichabods scored four of the last five points to down 6th-ranked Nebraska Kearney in five sets (22-25, -19, -21, 19-25, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. Winning at Buckle Court for the third time in five years, WU (14-3, 6-3)...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot

ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
ELWOOD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors

KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
KEARNEY, NE

