Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO