Pasco County, FL

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
NO PLACE TO CALL HOME

BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
Ian Update #23: Debris and Trash in Pinellas

As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:. Gulfport. Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to...
Flooded and heading to Lake Hancock

BS Ranch 400,000,000 lbs of toxic sewer sludge flooded with nowhere to go but downhill to Lake Hancock. Will the City of Lakeland or Polk County Stop this????. BS Ranch & Farm cited for “eye-watering” odor again….. When is this going to stop … BS Ranch and...
Need FEMA assistance? Here's what to expect when you apply

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
