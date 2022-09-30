Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
suncoastnews.com
NO PLACE TO CALL HOME
BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orangeobserver.com
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #23: Debris and Trash in Pinellas
As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:. Gulfport. Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to...
Flooded and heading to Lake Hancock
BS Ranch 400,000,000 lbs of toxic sewer sludge flooded with nowhere to go but downhill to Lake Hancock. Will the City of Lakeland or Polk County Stop this????. BS Ranch & Farm cited for “eye-watering” odor again….. When is this going to stop … BS Ranch and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands in Hillsborough County without power 3 days after Hurricane Ian
Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are still without power Saturday as crews work around the clock to restore electricity.
Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply
Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
FEMA: How Florida Homeowners, Renters Can Apply For Disaster Assistance In Wake Of Hurricane Ian
Florida homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Polk Sheriff: ‘Do not ignore barricades’ at washed-out bridge near Fort Meade
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking motorists to heed warnings about a washed out bridge between Fort Meade and Bowling Green.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County announces closures
Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
Thousands of Polk Co. residents, business owners face up to 4-day wait for power to return
As Hurricane Ian was blowing in and knocking down trees, Courtney Rizzuto and others were hopeful their lights would stay on.
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
Comments / 1