ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man found fatally shot in apartment on Benton Boulevard in Kansas City

By Katie Moore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrhoU_0iGpJI4300

A man was found fatally shot Friday in an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m., said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police later identified him as Antwon Jones, 30.

No information was available about a suspect. The police investigation continued.

“We’re hoping there will be some people in the area that saw something or heard something that may be fruitful to their investigation,” Drake said at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but Drake said several homicides this year have started as verbal altercations.

“We have got to learn better conflict resolution in Kansas City because this isn’t it,” Drake said, adding that the violence only leads to more problems and traumatizes families.

The killing marked the 124th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Kansas City’s homicide record was set in 2020, with 182 killings. In 2021, the city recorded 157.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
985
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy