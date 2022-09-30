Man found fatally shot in apartment on Benton Boulevard in Kansas City

A man was found fatally shot Friday in an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m., said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police later identified him as Antwon Jones, 30.

No information was available about a suspect. The police investigation continued.

“We’re hoping there will be some people in the area that saw something or heard something that may be fruitful to their investigation,” Drake said at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but Drake said several homicides this year have started as verbal altercations.

“We have got to learn better conflict resolution in Kansas City because this isn’t it,” Drake said, adding that the violence only leads to more problems and traumatizes families.

The killing marked the 124th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Kansas City’s homicide record was set in 2020, with 182 killings. In 2021, the city recorded 157.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.