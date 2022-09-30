Read full article on original website
Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved
A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
St. Louis woman dies in early morning crash south of Higbee
A St. Louis woman dies after she wrecks her SUV in northeast Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Victoria Cooper, 50, was driving on Route O, early Thursday morning, just south of Higbee when she ran off the side the road. The patrol says Cooper’s SUV struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree.
UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon woman
The Laclede County Sheriff's Office said the day the woman was released from prison, she was in the car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars before she was involved in a deadly crash.
Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County
A Linn Creek woman died Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The post Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person injured after crash involving school bus in Miller County
One person is injured after a crash involving an Eldon school bus in Miller County this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 8:50 this morning that they were working a crash involving a school bus and a car. Troopers say it happened on Burkle Lane and the only person injured was the driver of the car.
Fatal Camden County Crash
A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Twelve-year-old boy suffers head injuries when his bicycle is hit by truck in Camdenton
A 12-year old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Camdenton. The Camdenton Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and Highway 54. Police say a 74-year-old man from Camdenton was stopped at a light, waiting to turn right. When the light turned, the man started to turn, and says he did not see the child enter the road and could not stop before hitting him.
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
Linn Creek woman dies in crash near her hometown
A Camden County woman dies after she wrecks her Jeep just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Teresa Richardson, 61, of Linn Creek, was driving on Route A Thursday afternoon when she drove off the road, struck an embankment, then struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
