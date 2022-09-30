ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Record Year for Brazos Central Appraisal District

It was a record year for the Brazos Central Appraisal District. Dana Horton, Chief Appraiser, says a total of 14,544 protests had to do with the increase in valuation of 15-16 percent. “When you get that notice of your appraised value, you’re like woah, wait a minute. I think it...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Wellborn, TX
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT

Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Wtaw#University#Spreaker
wtaw.com

Aggie Soccer Blanks Rice, 1-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
insitebrazosvalley.com

Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M

Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it to 911. Smoke is heavy tonight off FM 830. This is from the fire. Firefighters are on the scene monitoring it.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy