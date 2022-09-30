Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
Pour one out for this Bryan Legend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
wtaw.com
Record Year for Brazos Central Appraisal District
It was a record year for the Brazos Central Appraisal District. Dana Horton, Chief Appraiser, says a total of 14,544 protests had to do with the increase in valuation of 15-16 percent. “When you get that notice of your appraised value, you’re like woah, wait a minute. I think it...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT
Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan. The 17th annual heritage festival hosted by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History kicks off with marathon.
KBTX.com
Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
wtaw.com
Aggie Soccer Blanks Rice, 1-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
insitebrazosvalley.com
Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery
Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M
Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
wtaw.com
No. 17 Texas A&M Football Falls to Mississippi State in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss.–The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision Saturday evening at Davis Wade Stadium. After trailing by two scores at the half, Randy Bond put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC)...
Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M has fallen out of the AP Poll this weekend after their 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it to 911. Smoke is heavy tonight off FM 830. This is from the fire. Firefighters are on the scene monitoring it.
New School, Same Motive: Why MSU's Mike Leach Is Texas A&M Public Enemy No. 1
Mike Leach has been a thorn in Texas A&M's side since his days at Texas Tech.
kwhi.com
WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest 12 And 15 Year Olds On Charges Related To Threats At Bryan ISD Schools
Bryan police this week arrest a 12 and a 15 year old on charges related to shooting threats that were made last week at two Bryan ISD schools. According to BPD news releases, officers were quickly able to determine who made the threats. The 12 year old was arrested for...
