BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO