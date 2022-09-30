Billy M. Thurston, 65 of Roseville, passed away Thursday September 29th 2022. After an extended illness at his residence. He was born on January 21st 1957, in Circleville. Ohio to Arthur Jack Thurston and Opal L. Sowers. Billy was employed at Yerkin Majestic Paint, was good at shooting pool , and was the best husband , father, papaw anyone could ever ask for. He is survived by his wife Juanetti; son Phillp L. (Tiffany) Thurston; daughter, Tabitha Lynn (Jimmy Williams) Thurston; brothers Randy Thurston and Pete Thurston; Sisters Debra Ousley, Pam Betts, Lisa Thurston. Also surviving are six grandchildren Destiny , Brandon, Haley, Aiden, Avery, Camren, and five great-grandchildren Braylen, Kaeson, Bentlee, Addilyn, and Cali. Calling hours will be held Sunday October 2nd 2022, from Noon until 6 P.M. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 33 N. Main Street Roseville, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 6 P.M. with Pastor Tim Patton officiating. Cremation will follow and Billy will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO