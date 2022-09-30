Read full article on original website
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ
ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department hosted an event called the South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ. This event helps both the community coming to the Fire Station and eating some delicious chicken while also donating money for a good cause to help the South Zanesville Fire Department get new equipment.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout
ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout. There families and kids had fun playing cornhole, ate some delicious pizza and painted pumpkins. They even got up close to amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.
John McIntire Library: Underground Railroad Symposium
ZANESVILLE, OH- Residents of Muskingum County got a glimpse at the role the county played in the Underground Railroad during an event Saturday at the John McIntire Library. This event focused on the Stone Academy where the Ohio Anti-Slavery Society was founded in April of 1835 and Putnam, a hub of underground railroad activity.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Jason David Lynn
Jason David Lynn, age 46, of Dresden, OH passed away suddenly, Thursday, September 29, 2022, following an automobile accident. He was born Sunday, November 16, 1975, in Zanesville, the son of Lawrence David Lynn and Linda (Hutcheson) Lynn. He was married on Saturday, October 22, 2005, to Melissa (Carpenter) Lynn who survives.
Patricia Joanne “Patty” Young
Patricia Joanne (Patty) Young, 74, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on September 24th in Ocala, Florida. Patty was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Roy Lee Rucker Sr. and Glenna Faye Rucker on January 28, 1948. She went to high school at Roseville High School and graduated in 1966. She worked as a risk analyst for Huntington Mortgage Company for 16 years. After retirement, tired of the snow, ice and cold, she followed her dreams and moved to Florida.
Secrest Auditorium: Alias Brass Quintet Concert
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Concert Association opened the curtain on their 83rd season Sunday at Secrest Auditorium. The venue played host to Alias Brass Quintet, who played some beautiful brass music from classic to pop. Alias Brass got their start as an undergraduate Brass Quintet. Horn player Natalie Higgens said some friends came together to play for libraries and retirement homes, while they figured out if they want to try it as a professional ensemble.
Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan, 85 of Zanesville died at 2:15 AM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born June 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Sherry was a member of St. Mary...
Leanna C. Atchison
Leanna Charlene Atchison, 92 of Zanesville formerly of Bloomfield and New Concord, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Leanna was born on March 9, 1930 in Kimbolton, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late George P. Cosby and Bessie (Smith) Cosby. Leanna was...
Dresden Fire Department Community Days
DRESDEN, OH- The Dresden Fire Department hosted an event called Dresden Fire Department Community Days. This event is an open house for the Fire Department where people can come in and see the equipment, there are fire prevention material and bounce houses for kids to have fun while also learn about fire safety.
Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend
Interactive and historically accurate trek through history stresses that it is NOT a renaissance fair.
Larry “Tubb” Bryan
Larry “Tubb” Bryan, 82, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 30, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1940 and weighed 12 lbs. earning his the nickname Tubb which everyone knew him by throughout his life. He graduated from Maysville High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964 on the 2nd Army Pistol Team. He was a self-employed farrier for 60 years before retiring at the age of 80. He was also a member of Lafayette Lodge F & AM. He is survived by his son Chase (Kelly) Bryan of Heath. His brother Gary Bryan of Nashport, sister Lynne Sidwell of Avondale, sister Mary Ellen Bryan of Zanesville, grandchildren Colt and Haley Bryan. Several nieces and nephews. A special friend Carol Osborne.
Billy M. Thurston
Billy M. Thurston, 65 of Roseville, passed away Thursday September 29th 2022. After an extended illness at his residence. He was born on January 21st 1957, in Circleville. Ohio to Arthur Jack Thurston and Opal L. Sowers. Billy was employed at Yerkin Majestic Paint, was good at shooting pool , and was the best husband , father, papaw anyone could ever ask for. He is survived by his wife Juanetti; son Phillp L. (Tiffany) Thurston; daughter, Tabitha Lynn (Jimmy Williams) Thurston; brothers Randy Thurston and Pete Thurston; Sisters Debra Ousley, Pam Betts, Lisa Thurston. Also surviving are six grandchildren Destiny , Brandon, Haley, Aiden, Avery, Camren, and five great-grandchildren Braylen, Kaeson, Bentlee, Addilyn, and Cali. Calling hours will be held Sunday October 2nd 2022, from Noon until 6 P.M. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 33 N. Main Street Roseville, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 6 P.M. with Pastor Tim Patton officiating. Cremation will follow and Billy will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
