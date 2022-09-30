Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield volleyball wins title at Eau Claire Memorial Invite as Uphoff reaches career milestone
EAU CLAIRE – Marshfield senior libero Elise Uphoff surpassed 1,000 career digs as the Tigers volleyball team swept three matches to win the championship at the Eau Claire Memorial Invitational on Saturday. Marshfield defeated Medford 25-16, 25-11, and Memorial 25-19, 25-18, in pool play before taking care of Onalaska...
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford football routs Weyauwega-Fremont
MARSHFIELD – Stratford jumped on Weyauwega-Fremont early and often, scoring seven touchdowns in the first half on its way to a 52-8 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division football game Friday night at Beell Stadium. Koehler Kilty ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns, three in the...
marshfieldareasports.com
Manawa holds off late two-point conversion to defeat Spencer/Columbus football
SPENCER – Manawa stuffed Spencer/Columbus on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to preserve a 20-18 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division football game Friday night at Spencer High School. Manawa took an eight-point lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass Tanner Nienhaus to Jake Timm...
