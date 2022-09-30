ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Stratford football routs Weyauwega-Fremont

MARSHFIELD – Stratford jumped on Weyauwega-Fremont early and often, scoring seven touchdowns in the first half on its way to a 52-8 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division football game Friday night at Beell Stadium. Koehler Kilty ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns, three in the...
STRATFORD, WI
Manawa holds off late two-point conversion to defeat Spencer/Columbus football

SPENCER – Manawa stuffed Spencer/Columbus on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to preserve a 20-18 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division football game Friday night at Spencer High School. Manawa took an eight-point lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass Tanner Nienhaus to Jake Timm...
SPENCER, WI

