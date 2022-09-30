ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway

Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest One Of Two Men Accused Of Three Business Burglaries

A Bryan man is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for breaking into three Bryan businesses in early September. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 35 year old William Cox is one of two men who took more than $1,400 dollars from a local dry cleaners, and from a restaurant $500 dollars, two tablet computers, gift cards, and two cases of beer.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Volleyball’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy