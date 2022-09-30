Read full article on original website
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway
Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
Bryan Police Arrest One Of Two Men Accused Of Three Business Burglaries
A Bryan man is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for breaking into three Bryan businesses in early September. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 35 year old William Cox is one of two men who took more than $1,400 dollars from a local dry cleaners, and from a restaurant $500 dollars, two tablet computers, gift cards, and two cases of beer.
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
Bryan Police Arrest A Couple After A Two Year Old Falls Off A Second Floor Apartment Balcony
A Bryan couple is arrested after the woman’s two year old son fell off their second story apartment balcony. The Bryan police arrest report stated that the child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call placed by the person...
Texas A&M Volleyball’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
