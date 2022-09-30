ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Legislature#Economy#Treasury Department#Hurricane Ian#Nato#Russian
MSNBC

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.29.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * It’ll take time for Florida to fully come to terms with the damage from Hurricane Ian: “Ian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, wreaked havoc across the state, cutting power to 2.5 million customers, leaving several hospitals without water and trapping thousands of residents in their homes.”
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury

Comments / 0

Community Policy