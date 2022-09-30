Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Biden Reportedly Holding an Ambassador Slot Open for Nancy Pelosi if GOP Wins House
While it isn't yet a certainty, polls suggest Republicans will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. Should that happen, it would mark the end of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign. However, Washington insiders suspect the California rep already has a backup plan lined up: U.S. Ambassador to Italy.
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Two months from election day, some are questioning whether the woman credited with saving Georgia's Democratic Party can salvage her own race for governor.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.
You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Midterm elections roundup: Abrams says Georgia is 'essential' in 2022
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams sat down with NBC News’ Blayne Alexander for a new interview, in which she underscored the importance Georgia will play up and down the ballot in November. “Georgia is essential. We know that Raphael Warnock is going to be essential to holding the...
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.29.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * It’ll take time for Florida to fully come to terms with the damage from Hurricane Ian: “Ian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, wreaked havoc across the state, cutting power to 2.5 million customers, leaving several hospitals without water and trapping thousands of residents in their homes.”
Ron DeSantis thinks Chris Christie 'missed his moment' by skipping a 2012 presidential bid, report says
DeSantis thinks Chris Christie "missed his moment" in running for the White House in 2016, per WaPo. Christie passed on a 2012 campaign and opted to run in 2016, where he faced Donald Trump. DeSantis is up for reelection in November and could potentially launch a 2024 campaign of his...
5 things to know for Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian, Russia, Covid, Kamala Harris, Food labels
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
The border bites Biden with November fast approaching
After failing to contain a surge of immigrant crossings, President Joe Biden faces a reckoning over his handling of combustible border security issues.
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series "Frontline" has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe...
