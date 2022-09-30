ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports

ZURICH (Reuters) – Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS’s $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify. UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bowman
Person
Randal Quarles
cryptopotato.com

Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs

Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading

ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27. Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Russian business lobby calls for c. bank to accelerate yuan reserves

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top business lobby called on Friday for the central bank to build up its reserves of the Chinese yuan in a bid to stabilise the rouble, which is susceptible to wild bouts of volatility and has been trading near multi-year highs. The Russian Union...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Requirements#Stress Test#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Federal Reserve Governor#Republican#Fed Vice Chair#Democrat
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
MARKETS
Money

Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
104.1 WIKY

Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August. No employees were being laid off as a result of the closures, it disclosed in a regulatory filing. The Menlo...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.

Welcome back, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. It's good to see you. Most headlines last week highlighted the tumult of the UK debt and currency markets — and that trend isn't quite over, with the UK government this morning announcing a significant U-turn by scrapping a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after setting it out.
ECONOMY
Argus Leader

How to apply for student loan forgiveness in South Dakota

South Dakotans with student loan debt can see up to $20,000 of it forgiven in the coming months, but only if they know how, where and when to apply for that forgiveness. The Biden administration announced its new student loan forgiveness plan on Aug. 24, but that forgiveness won’t be automatic for most...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy