Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 4th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Olga Kirkauskas, 93, of Jonestown, Cass Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, at Tremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on April 26, 1929 in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Polifka) Zelinsky. She was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Tamaqua Area to Crown Homecoming King and Queen This Friday

Tamaqua Area will crown a new homecoming King and Queen this Friday. The 2022 Tamaqua Area High School Homecoming game will be held on Friday, October 7 as the Blue Raider football team hosts Pine Grove Area High School. The crowning of the king and queen will take place at...
TAMAQUA, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy Area Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

After a week of celebrating school spirit, the Mahanoy Area School District crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen and King Friday evening. As voted by the senior class, Oceana O'Boyle was crowned queen and Jake Hillibush was crowned king. Also voted to the 2022 homecoming court were Abby Dudash and Arushi Palata.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

38th Annual Tamaqua Heritage Festival to be held This Sunday

The Tamaqua Historical Society will present its 38th Annual Tamaqua Heritage Festival this Sunday, October 9 from 10 to 5 PM in downtown Tamaqua. The Tamaqua Heritage Festival is a celebration of our area’s rich history and culture as well as Fall foliage and harvest time!. The Tamaqua Heritage...
TAMAQUA, PA
skooknews.com

Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault

Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Tri-Valley Senior Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash

A senior at Tri-Valley High School has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash over the weekend. The crash occurred around 3:20pm on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 when Jozlyn Reinoehl, 17, of Spring Glen, driving a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacramento, Hubley Township.
SPRING GLEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Three Williams Valley Students Cited for Harassment

Three Williams Valley students have been cited with harassment after an incident at their high school. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens, the incident occurred on September 14th, 2022. Troopers say they were told three juvenile males had victimized one juvenile male. Troopers from the Lykens Barracks conducted...
LYKENS, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cake competition in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy City Celebrates Community Day

On Saturday, the borough of Mahanoy City celebrated their annual Community Day. The event, which continues to grow each year, highlights the businesses, vendors, and community organizations from the borough. Vendors lined Centre Street from South 1st Street all the way to Catawissa Street. Main Street was also closed at...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

