Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Final First Thursday and more
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Fenix Art Gallery in Fayetteville is having the opening reception for an exhibition titled “The Hand,” an international exhibition of handmade prints and photographs juried by Adam Finkelston, the co-editor, and publisher of the Hand Magazine. The...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: The Chicks come to Walmart AMP
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Limited tickets remain so don’t miss the final country concert of the season when The Chicks come to town with special guest Patty Griffin. Lawn tickets start at $39. The lawn 4-pack is already sold out and the...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
nwahomepage.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location
Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas, BYU set for afternoon kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas will take on No. 16 BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and be televised on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. BYU (4-1)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross I-49 identified
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville Public Library launches artist program
Calling all artists, designers, and creators: A new series is launching in partnership with the Fayetteville Public Library. Watch as local artist Jasper Logan is here with details on “All Together Now.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?
Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Pedestrian killed on I-49
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
nwahomepage.com
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville. The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Fort Smith National...
nwahomepage.com
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
Comments / 0