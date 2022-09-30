ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Final First Thursday and more

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Fenix Art Gallery in Fayetteville is having the opening reception for an exhibition titled “The Hand,” an international exhibition of handmade prints and photographs juried by Adam Finkelston, the co-editor, and publisher of the Hand Magazine. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: The Chicks come to Walmart AMP

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Limited tickets remain so don’t miss the final country concert of the season when The Chicks come to town with special guest Patty Griffin. Lawn tickets start at $39. The lawn 4-pack is already sold out and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location

Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
ROGERS, AR
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, BYU set for afternoon kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas will take on No. 16 BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and be televised on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. BYU (4-1)...
PROVO, UT
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas shifts secondary around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville

The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville. The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Fort Smith National...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

