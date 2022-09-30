ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins

Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox9.com

Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A missing Wisconsin teen has been found safe on Sunday, more than 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued this weekend. Authorities say 15-year-old Kryssy King found safe Sunday evening. Deputies have not said where she was found. According to officials, the man she...
HOLCOMBE, WI
fox9.com

Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
HERMANTOWN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
fox9.com

Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Weather Reports#U S Coast Guard#Ride Out#Southwest Florida#The U S Coast Guard#Fox Weather#The Coast Guard
fox9.com

Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

44 Minnesota gas stations get grants to offer more biofuel options

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant will help 44 gas stations in Minnesota add greener fuel options at the pump. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award more than $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost to upgrade equipment, so they're compatible with motor fuel with higher blends of ethanol. This will allow the gas stations to offer Unleaded 88/E15, which is a fuel containing a 15% blend of ethanol and other higher blends.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy