MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant will help 44 gas stations in Minnesota add greener fuel options at the pump. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award more than $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost to upgrade equipment, so they're compatible with motor fuel with higher blends of ethanol. This will allow the gas stations to offer Unleaded 88/E15, which is a fuel containing a 15% blend of ethanol and other higher blends.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO