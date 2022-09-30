Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox9.com
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
fox9.com
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms. Back in August of 2004, Hurricane Charley made landfall on Cayo Costa Island as a Category 4 with...
fox9.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
fox9.com
Hermantown plane crash: 3 people killed, plane narrowly misses homeowners
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A missing Wisconsin teen has been found safe on Sunday, more than 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued this weekend. Authorities say 15-year-old Kryssy King found safe Sunday evening. Deputies have not said where she was found. According to officials, the man she...
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
fox9.com
Risk of wildfires from off-road vehicles, farming equipment, DNR warns
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning about the potential for wildfires to start from equipment and off-road vehicles due to the ongoing drought in central and southern Minnesota. Much of the Twin Cities metro is in a severe drought after the area experienced the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: It was the driest September on record in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Well, if you've spent any time in Minnesota in September over the years, you know we can get and have had just about everything. From high heat and humidity to very gusty winds, plenty of rain, and even some snowflakes. This year though, it's been more...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Mild and bright through the weekend
Sprinkles are possible Friday night, but the weekend will be otherwise mild and bright with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A cooling trend is expected in the middle of next week.
fox9.com
Press Bar in St. Cloud owner sentenced to federal prison for arson
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for burning down the establishment in February 2020. Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson for intentionally setting fire to the...
fox9.com
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Iranian Americans in Minnesota stand with protests in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Iranian regime continues to crack down on over two weeks of demonstrations in the wake of a young woman who died in police custody, Iranian-Americans in Minnesota are mobilizing to demand change in their home country. On Saturday, Iranian-Americans and their supporters will gather...
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
fox9.com
44 Minnesota gas stations get grants to offer more biofuel options
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant will help 44 gas stations in Minnesota add greener fuel options at the pump. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award more than $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost to upgrade equipment, so they're compatible with motor fuel with higher blends of ethanol. This will allow the gas stations to offer Unleaded 88/E15, which is a fuel containing a 15% blend of ethanol and other higher blends.
Comments / 0