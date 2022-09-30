ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season

The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to ridiculous one-handed catch

There have been some excellent plays thus far this college football season, but Saturday’s game between the Liberty Flames and the Old Dominion Monarchs produced potentially the best catch of the season to this point. The Liberty Flames got things off to an extremely hot start in the game...
LYNCHBURG, VA
247Sports

Knee-jerk reactions from USF's loss to East Carolina

BOCA RATON, Fla. — East Carolina dominated USF on Saturday in both squad’s American Athletic Conference openers. The game was moved from its original home of Raymond James Stadium to FAU Stadium due to Hurricane Ian. The Pirates jumped out to a 41-7 lead and never looked back.
GREENVILLE, NC
princessanneindy.com

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

King mack catch in Nags Head

Ray Ottavi, of Shawboro, landed this 43.5-inch-long king mackerel while pin rig fishing with a live bluefish off the end of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Friday, September 2 just before lunchtime. The fish weighed 28.7 pounds. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
NAGS HEAD, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Waterlogged history

AHOSKIE – What’s the story behind the remains of an old ship sunken in the depths of Bennetts Creek?. Members of the Ahoskie Women’s Club got to hear more about this fascinating bit of history during their monthly meeting here on Sept. 28. Lucy Rebecca Daniels, co-author of the book “In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship”, was the featured guest speaker at the event.
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Driver dead after vehicle fire in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said. When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
thepositivecommunity.com

Hampton University: Black History by the Sea

Nestled along the tranquil banks of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University is cherished by students and alumnae as “Our Home by the Sea.” Founded in 1868 as Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, the fall 2021 enrollment counted 3,313 students including 2,863 undergraduates. Yesterday and Today. Today, sixth in...
HAMPTON, VA

