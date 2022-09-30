Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season
The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to ridiculous one-handed catch
There have been some excellent plays thus far this college football season, but Saturday’s game between the Liberty Flames and the Old Dominion Monarchs produced potentially the best catch of the season to this point. The Liberty Flames got things off to an extremely hot start in the game...
Knee-jerk reactions from USF's loss to East Carolina
BOCA RATON, Fla. — East Carolina dominated USF on Saturday in both squad’s American Athletic Conference openers. The game was moved from its original home of Raymond James Stadium to FAU Stadium due to Hurricane Ian. The Pirates jumped out to a 41-7 lead and never looked back.
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
thecoastlandtimes.com
King mack catch in Nags Head
Ray Ottavi, of Shawboro, landed this 43.5-inch-long king mackerel while pin rig fishing with a live bluefish off the end of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Friday, September 2 just before lunchtime. The fish weighed 28.7 pounds. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina woman scores $1 million win on scratch-off ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe I won’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar win on a scratch-off ticket by a Northampton County woman. Sabrina Bottoms, of Conway, made her typical Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Waterlogged history
AHOSKIE – What’s the story behind the remains of an old ship sunken in the depths of Bennetts Creek?. Members of the Ahoskie Women’s Club got to hear more about this fascinating bit of history during their monthly meeting here on Sept. 28. Lucy Rebecca Daniels, co-author of the book “In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship”, was the featured guest speaker at the event.
WITN
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
WITN
Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USS Gerald R. Ford set to embark on first deployment
The Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is first in a series of a new class of carriers. It faced a series of challenges getting ready to deploy, but Navy leaders say it is now ready to go.
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is two weekends away in downtown New Bern and businesses can’t wait. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Driver dead after vehicle fire in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said. When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire.
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
WITN
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hampton University: Black History by the Sea
Nestled along the tranquil banks of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University is cherished by students and alumnae as “Our Home by the Sea.” Founded in 1868 as Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, the fall 2021 enrollment counted 3,313 students including 2,863 undergraduates. Yesterday and Today. Today, sixth in...
Comments / 0