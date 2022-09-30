Read full article on original website
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1
(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
Turkey’s inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, official data showed on Monday, below forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months despite the surging prices. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.08%, the Turkish...
Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy
(Reuters) – Chinese refiners are likely to boost refined oil products exports in the last two months of 2022 and into early 2023 after receiving the biggest allocation from Beijing this year, trade sources and analysts said on Monday. The increase in Chinese exports is likely to help stabilise...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Euro zone eyes temporary, targeted energy support amid high inflation
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are likely to pledge on Monday that national financial shields against soaring energy costs will be temporary and targeted, so as not to trigger a wage-price spiral that would boost already record high inflation, officials said.
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain – farm minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency for...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister
ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
Russian business lobby calls for c. bank to accelerate yuan reserves
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top business lobby called on Friday for the central bank to build up its reserves of the Chinese yuan in a bid to stabilise the rouble, which is susceptible to wild bouts of volatility and has been trading near multi-year highs. The Russian Union...
Inflation punches Wall Street again, ending knock-down quarter
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street and global stocks slumped further on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation capped a nasty third quarter for world markets.
Bosnian splits remain after elections but foreign policy tips West
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Elections in Bosnia entrenched splits between the fragile country’s three ethnic groups at a time of deep political crisis but looked set to tip its foreign policy towards the West rather than Russia, preliminary results showed on Monday. Nationalist parties from all three groups were...
British pound plunges to new low against dollar as tax cuts spark concern
LONDON — The pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar early Monday after Britain’s new finance minister unveiled a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the country teeters on the brink of a recession. The pound fell to...
U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2-1/2 years in September-ISM
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation cooled demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
