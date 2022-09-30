ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1

(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

Turkey’s inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, official data showed on Monday, below forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months despite the surging prices. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.08%, the Turkish...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Giorgia Meloni
104.1 WIKY

Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#European Union#Italy#Gross Domestic Product#Italian#Hicp Rrb#Treasury#Nord Stream#Un
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
104.1 WIKY

U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry

KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Russian business lobby calls for c. bank to accelerate yuan reserves

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top business lobby called on Friday for the central bank to build up its reserves of the Chinese yuan in a bid to stabilise the rouble, which is susceptible to wild bouts of volatility and has been trading near multi-year highs. The Russian Union...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Bosnian splits remain after elections but foreign policy tips West

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Elections in Bosnia entrenched splits between the fragile country’s three ethnic groups at a time of deep political crisis but looked set to tip its foreign policy towards the West rather than Russia, preliminary results showed on Monday. Nationalist parties from all three groups were...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2-1/2 years in September-ISM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation cooled demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9...
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy