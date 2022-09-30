Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Storm clears in time for Wilmington Boat Show
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Despite Friday’s weather, the Wilmington boat show drew a large crowd over the weekend. The Wilmington Boat Show took place on Saturday at the convention center downtown. This event had been in the works for a year in advance. There were boat displays, booths, seminars,...
WECT
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open
UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County departments respond to downed trees and powerlines, thousands without power
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County departments have responded to numerous downed trees, as well as reported power outages, according to Columbus County Emergency Services. Utility crews work to restore power as quickly as possible; as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning there were 5,753 reported outages in the...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Partial road closure in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
WECT
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
cbs17
PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
All North Carolina Ferry Systems suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Every ferry system up and down the North Carolina coast have been temporarily suspended as Hurricane Ian pushes closer. Local ferry impacts include the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry and the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry. Originally, the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry had plans to run...
