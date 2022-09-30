ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County.   According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road. The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fatal Camden County Crash

A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday

Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Driver faces serious injuries after collision with school bus

MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus. The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri

A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man gets probation for police standoff three weeks ago

A Pulaski County man is sentenced for a police standoff earlier this month. Troy Smalenberg of Dixon was sentenced to five years supervised probation on Tuesday for one count of third-degree domestic assault. Smalenberg had originally been charged with first-degree assault, as well as resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
DIXON, MO
KYTV

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s death as suspicious

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon woman as suspicious. On September 26, a resident found the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on an embankment on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Arnold died of blunt trauma to the body.
LEBANON, MO
KOMU

Cole County Sheriff's Department to host Drug Take Back event

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October. The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m....
COLE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Judge Awards Millions In Suit Against St. Robert Estate And Eldon Company

The family of 28-year-old Zachary Patchin, from the Saint Louis area, was awarded nearly 6 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit in Osage County. In January of this year, Patchin of Barnhart, Missouri was killed in a crash with a box truck on Highway 50 near Linn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 22-year-old Kale Durr, of St. Robert, improperly switched lanes to pass a semi and collided head-on with Patchin’s pick-up truck. The box truck ran off the road, and Patchin’s pickup caught fire. Durr was also killed in the crash. Patchin’s parents and the mother of his child, born after his death, filed a lawsuit against the owners of the box truck, the Ice Cream Factory, which is based in Eldon. The suit also named the person who represented Durr’s estate. The lawsuit alleged that the Ice Cream Factory failed to ensure Durr had the proper license to operate the box truck. Judge Ryan Helfrich awarded the Patchin family nearly $6 million in damages. Almost $2 million will go to the mother of Patchin’s infant child; it will be put into a fund that will start distributing payments to the child once she turns 18. Patchin’s mother and father will each receive around $1 million. The rest will cover attorneys’ fees. The case was heard in Franklin County on a change of venue at the request of the Patchin family.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri crisis center hosts first domestic violence awareness walk

LINN - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service (RACS) held its first awareness walk for survivors of domestic violence at Linn City Park Saturday. According to the National Child Trauma Stress Network, October was declared the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. The executive director of RACS, Angela Hirsch,...
LINN, MO
lakeexpo.com

5180 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Amazing commercial opportunity located in the Heart of Osage Beach. With 11,000 +/- total square feet the possibilities are limitless. The property was previously being operated as a mattress supply store and more recently operated as a bar throughout the majority of the upper level. The remainder of the upper level features 17 climate controlled storage units. The gigantic lower level offers three residential rental units. These three residential rental units includes a studio apartment, a 2BR/2BA apartment, and a large open space with full kitchen and bath that was previously rented as well. This opportunity is one that you will not want let pass by. Take advantage of the income producing opportunities this space provides while operating your new commercial building. Schedule your private viewing today.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

