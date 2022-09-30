ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi

MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading

ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27. Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo...
JPMorgan would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of China mutual fund JV

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - (This August 25 story corrects to say JPMorgan owns 49%, not 51% of CIFM, in 2nd to last paragraph) JPMorgan (JPM.N) would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, a statement on the Shanghai United Asset and Equity Exchange showed on Tuesday, a price tag that analysts said was expensive.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Business
Economy
Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August. No employees were being laid off as a result of the closures, it disclosed in a regulatory filing. The Menlo...
Russian business lobby calls for c. bank to accelerate yuan reserves

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top business lobby called on Friday for the central bank to build up its reserves of the Chinese yuan in a bid to stabilise the rouble, which is susceptible to wild bouts of volatility and has been trading near multi-year highs. The Russian Union...
Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs

Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. Reserve Bank...
