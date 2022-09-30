Read full article on original website
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
20-Year-Old April Julissa Cavazos Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that a 20-year-old woman got into a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s...
SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the ball up the side for a 50-yard touchdown
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against San Augustine, Timpson’s Terry Bussey keeps the ball, runs toward the sideline and up the field for a 50-yard touchdown run. We have the clip here.
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
Panola County man indicted in shooting death
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
