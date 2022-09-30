ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
scttx.com

SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
KLTV

Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
KLTV

Panola County man indicted in shooting death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
KTRE

Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin's creative side

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
LUFKIN, TX

