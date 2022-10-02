ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her

Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
MOVIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Buckingham
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Kathy Najimy
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2#Gymnastics#Night On Earth
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Halloween
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Say They Struggled to Get Their On-Screen Kiss Right

There are no actors working today who better exemplify peak Hollywood charisma than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Put these two old friends in a room together and the chemistry is just bouncing off the walls, messing with the electric lights, and making everybody's hair frizz up. So when they told the New York Times in a duo interview promoting their new rom-com that it took months to get their on-screen kiss right—I simply do not believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy