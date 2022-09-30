Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
WKYT 27
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the...
indherald.com
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee
ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
WTVQ
1 in custody, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown early Sunday morning. Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. near the Downtown Entertainment District in the 100-block of Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
Wave 3
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WTVQ
Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WKYT 27
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. 5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner...
WKYT 27
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
WTVQ
Man identified in deadly car wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Two injured in shooting near nightclub, including Lexington police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One officer was shot while attempting to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle associated with a robbery on West New Circle Road near Deja Vu nightclub, police said early Thursday morning. On Wednesday around 11 p.m., officers found a vehicle associated with a robbery...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
Comments / 0