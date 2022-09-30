Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say
State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after the farm allegedly was using untreated human waste. During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Detroit News
In Alexys Granata, Eastern Michigan football has 'go-getter,' trendsetter
Ypsilanti − When Alexys Granata arrived as a freshman at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, she decided she would study psychology. She wasn't sure why, but she figured she had to pick something. "I had no idea," she said of her future career aspirations. "Not a clue."
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Detroit News
Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back
East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
Detroit News
Michigan State's matchup against No. 3 Ohio St. still a big deal in recruiting
East Lansing — While it looks like Michigan State’s matchup Saturday with No. 3 Ohio State won’t be for a conference championship, that hardly means it’s not a big weekend for the Spartans. A win would surely indicate things are turning around for a team that...
Detroit News
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
Detroit News
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
Detroit News
Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM
Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
Detroit News
South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat
South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
themanchestermirror.com
Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think
I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
