East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say

State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after the farm allegedly was using untreated human waste. During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Detroit News

Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back

East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis

Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth

East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM

Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat

South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
SOUTH LYON, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think

I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
MANCHESTER, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE

