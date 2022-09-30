Read full article on original website
22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
Chainsaw contest to create buzz at Ag Fair
LUMBERTON — Very few people are using chainsaws to cut firewood these days. But, if the price of heating fuel remains as high
There are 2.5 million unaffiliated voters in North Carolina. So why aren’t there more unaffiliated candidates?
Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina, growing by 75% in the last 12 years to more than. Here in Western North Carolina, unaffiliated voters are the majority in the far western counties. They also had a big impact on the NC-11 primary election in May 2022. In the 11th congressional district on the Republican side, 40 percent of people who showed up were unaffiliated. That is the largest number in the state, BPR reported in June.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina
Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
Weeks after disagreement with CFCC President, trustee removed from board
For more than ten years Jimmy Hopkins has served on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, but on Monday his decade-long tenure came to an abrupt halt. On September 26, Hopkins was formally removed from the board by the New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Since the county commissioners appointed Hopkins to his role, Olson-Boseman sent him a letter citing county policy on missing more than three meetings as the justification.
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
New Hanover Commission candidates duked it out over housing
Note of disclosure: Commissioner Rob Zapple is a member of WHQR's board, but he does not have any influence on editorial decisions. Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, tell me a bit about this forum. Kelly Kenoyer: It was a housing-focused forum hosted by Cape Fear Housing Coalition. All four candidates showed...
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
RCPC to relaunch 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program
Hello Robeson County! We’ve come to the end of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and it has been fantastic to see all the new faces j
Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935
This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
Eastern North Carolina woman scores $1 million win on scratch-off ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe I won’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar win on a scratch-off ticket by a Northampton County woman. Sabrina Bottoms, of Conway, made her typical Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
