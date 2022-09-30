Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina, growing by 75% in the last 12 years to more than. Here in Western North Carolina, unaffiliated voters are the majority in the far western counties. They also had a big impact on the NC-11 primary election in May 2022. In the 11th congressional district on the Republican side, 40 percent of people who showed up were unaffiliated. That is the largest number in the state, BPR reported in June.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO