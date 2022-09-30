ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WNCT

22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.  Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
POLITICS
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
bpr.org

There are 2.5 million unaffiliated voters in North Carolina. So why aren’t there more unaffiliated candidates?

Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina, growing by 75% in the last 12 years to more than. Here in Western North Carolina, unaffiliated voters are the majority in the far western counties. They also had a big impact on the NC-11 primary election in May 2022. In the 11th congressional district on the Republican side, 40 percent of people who showed up were unaffiliated. That is the largest number in the state, BPR reported in June.
The Daily South

Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
whqr.org

Weeks after disagreement with CFCC President, trustee removed from board

For more than ten years Jimmy Hopkins has served on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, but on Monday his decade-long tenure came to an abrupt halt. On September 26, Hopkins was formally removed from the board by the New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Since the county commissioners appointed Hopkins to his role, Olson-Boseman sent him a letter citing county policy on missing more than three meetings as the justification.
WECT

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
whqr.org

New Hanover Commission candidates duked it out over housing

Note of disclosure: Commissioner Rob Zapple is a member of WHQR's board, but he does not have any influence on editorial decisions. Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, tell me a bit about this forum. Kelly Kenoyer: It was a housing-focused forum hosted by Cape Fear Housing Coalition. All four candidates showed...
NewsBreak
News Break
theforgottensouth.com

Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935

This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
