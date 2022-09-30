Read full article on original website
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
Is the Apple Watch UItra too big? We took a bunch of photos to show you
We know what you’re thinking: Is the Apple Watch Ultra too big? It’s definitely bigger than the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, but does that mean there’s no way it’ll look sensible on your wrist?. Contents. How big is the Apple...
Corsair K100 Air Wireless review: a great keyboard that’s too expensive
“The Corsair K100 Air Wireless boasts superb performance, but is far too expensive for its feature set.”. Connects to multiple devices including game consoles. Smaller 60% or tenkeyless gaming keyboards have become popular in recent years, but there will always be room for a full-sized gaming keyboard that gives you every button or key you could ever need.
I desperately crave LG’s flexible OLED TV. Here’s why I won’t buy it
After lusting from afar for an agonizing month, I finally got to go hands- and eyes-on with LG’s 42-inch OLED Flex TV. It’s every bit as cool as I’d imagined, and then some. I desperately crave one. But there’s no shot I’m going to buy it.
House of Marley is back with its loudest, sustainably-designed Bluetooth speaker
You’ve got endless options when it comes to choosing a powerful Bluetooth speaker, but if you want one with a kinder approach to the earth, it’s hard to beat House of Marley’s (HoM) new Get Together 2 XL, a big, $450 speaker that the company says is its loudest model to date.
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
How to watch Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
Google is once again ushering in the fall tech season this year with another “Made by Google” hardware event to show off the next-generation Pixel 7 lineup, reveal its long-awaited Pixel Watch, and possibly even offer up another surprise or two. Google typically holds two events each year:...
Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale
A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
Apple comes clean with what it really thinks about iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island
Two Apple higher-ups have spoken candidly in an interview about their thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new Dynamic Island. The new feature has been a major shakeup to the iPhone experience, and both Craig Federighi and Alan Dye — Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering and vice president of human interface design, respectively — seem to know it.
Soundcore Liberty 4 review: These awesome earbuds just keep getting better
Soundcore Liberty 4 review: These awesome earbuds just keep getting better. “The Soundcore Liberty 4's addition of a heart rate sensor makes an already great value even better.”. Pros. Very good sound quality. Tons of customizations. Killer call quality. Handy heart rate tracker. Cons. On paper, it’s getting really hard...
The new Nest Doorbell has an hour of onboard video storage
In the past, the Nest Doorbell has been a popular option thanks to its versatility and clear image quality, but the battery was always a consideration. The latest iteration of the video doorbell does away with the battery in favor of a hardwired connection, ensuring you never have to worry about the battery running out of juice. It also has another nifty feature: an hour of onboard video storage backup. This means that if your Wi-Fi drops, you’ll still be able to see anything that happens (for an hour, anyway), and the footage will automatically be uploaded to your cloud storage as soon as the connection resumes.
The best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors for 2022
The iPhone 14 is here, with its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display reinforced with Ceramic Shield glass. Despite its tough protection against drops and impact, you'll still want to invest in a screen protector to protect your phone screen from scratches, scuffs, and drops. We've put together a list...
This 11-inch Chromebook from HP is only $98 at Walmart today
Students are almost always on a tight budget, so Chromebooks are great for those who need a computer to get online and do some work but don’t need a ton else. Luckily, many great student laptop deals are going on right now, such as this HP Chromebook from Walmart, going for a cheap $98, down from $199, so it’s over a 50% discount.
This HP Omen gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $500 cheaper today
HP has done a great job with its gaming lineup of desktops and laptops under the Omen brand. Take the Omen 40L, for example — a higher-tier gaming PC that’s slightly less powerful than its 45L sibling, which is featured on our list of best gaming desktops. Even better, HP is currently running a sale on the 40L, and you can grab it for just $1,650, a whole $500 cheaper than its normal price of $2,150.
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
AMD and its partners have just unveiled a whole avalanche of budget-friendly B650 and B650E motherboards for the Ryzen 7000 processors. Made for the new AM5 socket, the boards will present an alternative to the already existing high-end X670/X670E. With motherboards from Asus, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar set to...
‘Wordle’ today, October 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#473)
Trying to solve Wordle #473 for October 5, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. It’s Wednesday, Wordle fans. We’re halfway through the work week and onto a brand new Wordle. How’s that win streak looking? Whatever your record looks like, we’re positive you’ve got today’s Wordle in the bag.
Hurry — Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is under $850 in rare deal
One of our favorite laptops is currently also one of the best laptop deals around right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $849 saving you $150 off the usual price of $999. Stylish and powerful, it’s mostly everything you could want from a laptop in this price range. We’re here to tell you why it’s so great or you can simply hit the buy button below. After all, this sale price won’t stick around forever.
The Windows 11 2022 Update could slow down file transfers by 40%
Microsoft has acknowledged a new issue regarding computers running the Windows 11 2022 Update (or version 22H2). The problem may cause performance degradation when copying large multi-GB files by up to 40%. “There is a performance regression in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a...
New phishing method looks just like the real thing, but it steals your passwords
Thanks to a new phishing method, hackers could steal all sorts of personal information by simply mimicking real login forms in Application Mode. This is a feature that’s available in all Chromium-based browsers, which includes Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Brave. Using Application Mode allows threat actors to spread...
Relax, the EU’s scary USB-C rule won’t rob you of fast-charging benefits
The EU lawmakers have approved a new mandate that will require a wide range of electronic devices to adopt the USB–C standard for charging. The European Parliament’s overwhelming decision covers everything from smartphones and laptops to digital cameras and headphones. Contents. It reads scary, but don’t worry!
