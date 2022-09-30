ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team

 2 days ago

2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.

Jordan McRae had a very successful college career with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2011-14, and during his final season, he averaged 18.7 points per game.

He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and spent four seasons in the NBA playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.

Recently, the 31-year-old signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC , a team in Israel (h/t Hoops Hype) , and the club announced his arrival in a recent tweet.

Last season, he played for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 , a team in France, and in 19 league games, he averaged 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

He shot 44.5% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.

The last time he played in the NBA was during the 2019-20 season when he played for the Wizards, Nuggets and Pistons.

That season, he played in 37 regular season games and averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He is a very talented scorer, and on Jan. 3, 2020, he scored 35 points on 46.2% shooting from the field while playing for the Wizards in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the 2016 season, he was part of one of the most memorable teams in the history of the NBA.

The Cavs came back to win the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors after trailing 3-1 in the series.

McRae was on a roster that also featured LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

He is still young enough, where it would be no surprise to see him get another chance in the NBA.

