Cathedral shines during Senior Night against St. John's Prep

ST. CLOUD — Both the boys and girls soccer teams won for Cathedral as they faced St. John's Prep Thursday night at Husky Stadium.

The Cathedral boys team is now 10-1 overall, 6-0 (conf.), tied with Little Falls in the conference standings with both teams at 18 points.

Jack Stang recorded a hat trick for the Crusaders, followed by Mason Layne and Luke Hanson each with two goals in the 11-1 win Thursday night.

St. John's Prep was 0-6 coming into the game.

The Cathedral girls team is now 8-2-3 on the season. They won against Fergus Falls 3-1 Tuesday, a rematch of last year's section title game. Going into Thursday's game against Prep they led the conference at 3-1-2 with 11 points.

Senior Hope Schueller leads the Crusaders this year with 15 goals and three assists.

After a scoreless first half, Schueller scored and Callie Jerzak added another goal for the Crusaders for the 2-0 win.

The St. John's Prep girls are now 5-4-1, 1-3 (conf.)

The crusaders will travel to Zimmerman Tuesday.

Apollo boys team now leads CLC

Apollo is now in first place in the Central Lakes Conference at 7-1 and 11-1 overall. They won 2-1 at Alexandria Thursday night.

Tech won 4-1 against Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday night and lost 2-0 at Brainerd Thursday.

Apollo faces Tech on Monday and Willmar on Tuesday in important conference matchups. Tech travels to Alexandria on Tuesday.

Sartell is 3-5-0 in the CLC and Sauk Rapids-Rice is 2-7 after a 4-2 win against Willmar Thursday night.

Sartell girls remain undefeated in their conference

Sartell remains on top in the Central Lakes at 7-0 (conf.) and 11-0-1 overall.

With 21 points, they are tied with Alexandria and followed closely by Tech with 17 points. The Tigers are now 5-2-2 in the conference after a 2-0 loss against Brainerd at home Thursday night.

The Sabres host Rogers at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Apollo is 3-6 in the conference after a 6-0 loss to Alexandria Thursday.