The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO