CBS Sports
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 6: Alabama, Tennessee open as favorites in key games
Week 5 may not have featured a lot of shocking upsets, but it shook the apple cart up a bit. Seven teams fell out of the AP Top 25, meaning seven new teams entered, and many of them aren't ones you typically expect to see ranked. Some of those teams...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131
The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
CBS Sports
College basketball recruiting: Jizzle James, son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati and second-year coach Wes Miller landed a big name on the recruiting trail Tuesday night as Class of 2023 guard prospect Jizzle James, a four-star talent from Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida, who is the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, committed to the Bearcats. James chose Cincy over finalists Georgia and LSU.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin fires coach Paul Chryst: Eighth-year coach out following 2-3 start to season
Wisconsin has fired coach Paul Chryst five games into the 2022 season, according to ESPN. Chryst's Badgers are 2-3 following a 34-10 loss to Illinois that welcomed former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema back to Camp Randall Stadium. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the team's interim coach, according to ESPN.
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury
Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game, but he ultimately exited a second time. For what it's worth, Stingley said following the game that the arm is fine, but this week's practice reports should offer further clarity on his condition.
CBS Sports
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Darius Slay: Seen with brace on forearm
Slay was seen with a brace on his right forearm after exiting Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Slay exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona. If he's forced to miss additional time, Zech McPhearson will likely take on an increased role in the secondary.
