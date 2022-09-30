Read full article on original website
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives."
DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'
The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland! "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Heather Locklear Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Ava's 25th Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back!'
“Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know,” the Melrose Place star shared on Instagram Heather Locklear is celebrating her daughter on her very special day. On Tuesday, the Dynasty actress wished her daughter Ava Sambora a happy 25th birthday in a sweet Instagram post. "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know," the 61-year-old actress penned. "I love you to the moon and back!!" Related: Heather Locklear's Daughter Wears Her Bon Jovi Shirt from 20 Years Ago: 'I Got It from My Mama' Locklear shared several photos,...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'
Drew Barrymore is getting back out there. During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host asked her CBS colleagues and guests from CBS Mornings Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for feedback on the photo she's chosen for her dating app profile. "I was excited to...
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce
Jeff Bezos was spotted out on the town with Lauren Sánchez on Wednesday, the same day news broke of his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett. The former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend, 52, were seen smiling and holding hands as...
Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance
Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
The Talk's Natalie Morales Has Found Happiness In Daytime Television After Today Show Departure
"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'
Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties. The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
Hilaria Baldwin also shouted out husband Alec Baldwin's oldest daughter Ireland — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Bassinger — in the family photo Hilaria Baldwin is settling into life as a mom of seven. On Monday, the author shared the first family photo since she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22. "Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," she wrote, mentioning Alec's oldest daughter, on Instagram. "Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨." The couple is parents to...
Jeremy Sisto Reveals Why His Daughter Charlie, 13, Now Goes by His Wife's Maiden Name
Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name. While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
"As long as you dwell on the bad, it's taking the life away from you that you need to be living," the late country icon told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview about her health struggles Loretta Lynn persevered through several health struggles in the years leading up to her death on Tuesday at age 90. Known for hit singles including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country icon released dozens of albums and earned three Grammy awards over her 60-plus years in the industry —...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams
Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy. "She...
Meri Brown Urges 'Know Who You Are' After Kody Says Sister Wives Should 'Conform to Patriarchy'
During Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown asked his wives to return to a patriarchal state after Christine Brown left the marriage Meri Brown isn't letting criticism about her Sister Wives family get her down. The reality star shared an inspirational quote on Instagram Sunday night after estranged husband Kody Brown said his wives should "conform to the patriarchy" in marriage with him. On her Instagram Story, Meri, 51, shared a quote that read, "The trick is as long as you know who you are and what...
Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager opened up on Monday's episode of Today about niece Cora Georgia's first birthday bash Barbara Bush Coyne's baby girl is a year old! On Monday, Bush Coyne's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, talked about the family getting together to celebrate niece Cora Georgia's first birthday during the third hour of Today. "We got to celebrate my niece's first birthday!" Bush Hager shared with co-host Hoda Kotb and viewers. Bush Hager shared a photo where she and her twin pose with baby Cora, with the guest of honor...
