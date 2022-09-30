Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Clean Energy Announces Opening of Ohio Renewable Natural Gas Station for Amazon and Other Trucking Fleets
(Clean Energy Fuels Corp./Business Wire) The Groveport station is first of 19 under agreement with Amazon — Clean Energy’s new station in Groveport, OH will provide renewable natural gas, a fuel produced from organic waste, to Amazon trucks and other fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
State of West Virginia Brings Together Major Energy Companies and Leading Energy Technology Firms to Develop a Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Region
(North American Clean Energy) The State of West Virginia, EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, Battelle and GTI Energy, both with deep expertise executing clean energy programs for the federal government, and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a leading West Virginia energy technology consulting firm, have collaborated to establish a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Appalachian region, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2).
