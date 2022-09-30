ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

State of West Virginia Brings Together Major Energy Companies and Leading Energy Technology Firms to Develop a Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Region

(North American Clean Energy) The State of West Virginia, EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, Battelle and GTI Energy, both with deep expertise executing clean energy programs for the federal government, and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a leading West Virginia energy technology consulting firm, have collaborated to establish a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Appalachian region, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2).
