Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO