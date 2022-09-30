Read full article on original website
Related
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Show
One of the most famous duos in movie history are taking their double act to television. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the hugely popular 1969 film, will soon be the stars of a TV series on Amazon. The new Butch and Sundance will be Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. The project comes from the Russo brothers’ company AGBO, and will be written by Eternals’ Kaz and Ryan Firpo.
New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast
Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
‘Grendel’ Series Not Moving Forward At Netflix
It’s not uncommon for a TV series to get canceled after a season or two, and it’s very common for studios to produce pilots that never make it to the air. But that’s not what happened with Grendel, the TV series version of the long-running indie comic from writer/artist Matt Wagner.
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Karate Kid’ Will Get a New Movie
From movie to TV show ... and now back to a movie again. In announcing a series of changes to their upcoming release calendar, Sony added a surprising title to their roster of movies in development: A new film in The Karate Kid series, which they described as the “return of the original Karate Kid franchise.” The film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7, 2024.
‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Series Coming to Amazon
The original Blade Runner was set in the dystopian future of 2019. But even though reality has caught up with bleak science-fiction and we still don’t have sentient artificial intelligence, the franchise has continued by simply jumping further into its dark future. A 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049 took place in, uh, 2049. And now the film is getting a TV sequel set even further in the future at Amazon.
‘Constantine 2’ Is Finally Happening With Keanu Reeves
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
Disney Plus Unveils Lineup For Halloween 2022
Disney+ doesn’t have as much Halloween-centric content in October as, say, Shudder or even Netflix. Still, the streaming service absolutely has some new films and shows for the holiday, including a brand new Marvel “special” titled Werewolf By Night, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. (Disney+ also has the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, but that technically starts streaming in late September.)
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dahmer’ Trailer: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Killer
Netflix has carved out quite a niche for itself in the true crime space thanks to documentary series like Making a Murderer and Tiger King, and with fictional shows based on real-life cases like their new Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer whose crime spree stretched on for over a decade, in a show co-created and produced by Ryan Murphy.
‘Andor’ Reviews Call It a Unique Star Wars Series
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Mike Flanagan’s New Horror Series
Mike Flanagan is at it again with his upcoming series The Midnight Club, created for Netflix. Flanagan has some very impressive notches on his horror belt, including the likes of The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Doctor Sleep. It doesn’t seem like The Midnight Club is a far cry from that pedigree.
Everything New on HBO Max in October
This month, two of HBO Max’s biggest shows return. Fresh off a ton of wins at the Emmy Awards, Mike White’s The White Lotus is back for its second season in a new location — this year, the action moves to Italy to follow what happens to a new group of vacationers. And the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Armando Iannucci returns with its second season of outer space disasters as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Does BBY Mean in ‘Star Wars’?
The first episode of Andor begins with a title card that includes the abbreviation “BBY 5.” The phrase is not explained or commented upon, and it doesn’t come up again throughout the rest of the episode. You either know what it means or you don’t. Hardcore Star Wars certainly do; but more casual viewers who like Rogue One or Diego Luna and decided to give Andor a try are likely to be a little confused.
Universal Announces Premiere Date For First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer
Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different. Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with...
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Not Connected to ‘Cobra Kai’
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Week’s ‘She-Hulk’ Sets Up Some Huge Marvel Villain Debuts
This week’s She-Hulk is so inconsequential in the short-term that it actually made fun of the fact that it was a minor, standalone episode. Even before the opening titles, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall to announce that she’s taking an inopportune break from the show’s ongoing storylines to attend an old friend’s wedding.
If You Like Watching Diego Luna Walk Around, You’ll Love ‘Andor’
The following post contains very minor spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor. But only if you consider me telling you that the title character walks around a lot a spoiler. Star Wars has one of the great openings in movie history. After the title crawl and John Williams’...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon reaches Episode 5 this week, and it’s time for another wedding in Westeros. Surely, everything will go off without a hitch, and everyone will live happily ever after, right?. Yeah right. Comparing House of the Dragon’s wedding to the ones on Game of Thrones is...
‘Andor’: Every Star Wars Easter Egg in the Premiere
Andor takes us to a totally new part of the Star Wars galaxy, with Diego Luna revealing the early days of Rogue One Rebel leader Cassian Andor. But even though Andor has a whole new story, it’s still steeped in Star Wars lore from the past. In our latest...
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0