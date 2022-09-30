ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

United Way Kicks off Annual Campaign at Midway Drive-In

Ravenna – United Way of Portage County (UWPC) will kick off their annual campaign on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. The Campaign Kickoff event – Unite at the Drive-In – will be at Midway Drive-In in Ravenna! The event will feature a video on the big screen of United Way’s impact on the community, live music by local band Mississippi Wheelhouse, raffle baskets, cornhole, kids’ games and prizes, and showings of movies Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Top Gun Maverick.
RAVENNA, OH
Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
James A Garfield Historical Society News

All Christmas Walk, all of the time. That’s the gist of the September 19, 2022 meeting of the James A. Garfield Historical Society, for the most part. The summer picnic was a success, the Class of ‘72 tour of the Mott Building was successful and enjoyed by participants–donations were gratefully accepted, possibility of applying for grants to fund some projects, anybody up for getting T-shirts? A gavel was donated for the use of the organization’s president, for use at unruly meetings.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)

BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
BEREA, OH
Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
Murder at the Haunted School

Garrettsville – The Garrettsville Curtains Up Theatre will present “Murder at the Haunted School” whodunit on Saturday, October 22 with all proceeds going to Nelson Garrettsville Community Cupboard (NGCC). Doors open at 4 p.m. at J.A. Garfield School Campus for this totally immersive murder-mystery dinner theatre fundraiser.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

