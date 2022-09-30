All Christmas Walk, all of the time. That’s the gist of the September 19, 2022 meeting of the James A. Garfield Historical Society, for the most part. The summer picnic was a success, the Class of ‘72 tour of the Mott Building was successful and enjoyed by participants–donations were gratefully accepted, possibility of applying for grants to fund some projects, anybody up for getting T-shirts? A gavel was donated for the use of the organization’s president, for use at unruly meetings.

GARRETTSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO