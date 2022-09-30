Read full article on original website
United Way Kicks off Annual Campaign at Midway Drive-In
Ravenna – United Way of Portage County (UWPC) will kick off their annual campaign on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. The Campaign Kickoff event – Unite at the Drive-In – will be at Midway Drive-In in Ravenna! The event will feature a video on the big screen of United Way’s impact on the community, live music by local band Mississippi Wheelhouse, raffle baskets, cornhole, kids’ games and prizes, and showings of movies Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Top Gun Maverick.
St. Vincent hospital’s psychiatric ER could survive with help of ADAMHS Board: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Recently, I had to make a return at a local department store. As soon as I went through the usual entrance I saw the signs of demise. There were very few shoppers. The merchandise felt dusty. A quiet sadness hung in the ventilated air, permeating the place like a deep sigh before slumber.
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
James A Garfield Historical Society News
All Christmas Walk, all of the time. That’s the gist of the September 19, 2022 meeting of the James A. Garfield Historical Society, for the most part. The summer picnic was a success, the Class of ‘72 tour of the Mott Building was successful and enjoyed by participants–donations were gratefully accepted, possibility of applying for grants to fund some projects, anybody up for getting T-shirts? A gavel was donated for the use of the organization’s president, for use at unruly meetings.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Gigantic Geauga County pumpkins on display at Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival
HUNTSBURG, Ohio — The scales are ready to weigh a cornucopia of homegrown vegetables in preparation for this weekend's Pumpkin Festival in Huntsburg. "Nine pounds, 8 ounces," says Jerry Rose as he weighs a big zucchini. This Geauga County community grows some whoppers!. "It's supposed to be right up...
Little sympathy for inmates being served ‘terrible’ food
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner finds the food in the County Jail “absolutely terrible” (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). Perhaps the diners in the jail might make some better lifestyle choices so they could enjoy better dining experiences. Louise Brick,
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)
BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October
CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Murder at the Haunted School
Garrettsville – The Garrettsville Curtains Up Theatre will present “Murder at the Haunted School” whodunit on Saturday, October 22 with all proceeds going to Nelson Garrettsville Community Cupboard (NGCC). Doors open at 4 p.m. at J.A. Garfield School Campus for this totally immersive murder-mystery dinner theatre fundraiser.
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Mom of veteran who died by suicide speaks out
On Saturday night in Berlin Center, about 200 people came together to honor veterans who have died by suicide.
Willowick Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson placed on leave due to unspecified 'allegations'
WILLOWICK, Ohio — The city of Willowick has placed Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson on administrative leave after unspecified "allegations" were made against the longtime department veteran. In a statement to 3News, Mayor Richard J. Regovich (who also serves as safety director) said City Hall was "aware of allegations made...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
Check out a nutty pick-your-own opportunity in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Ohio — At Route 9 Cooperative Farm, there's a heck of a deal on pick your own. These rows of trees are loaded with a fruit that's making a long awaited comeback in Ohio. Chestnuts!. These trees are the Chinese variety. "What we grow here have been several...
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
