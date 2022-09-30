Hurricane pauses culture war, political fights with a bipartisan front

Greetings, I am Antonio Fins, an editor with the USA Today Florida Network, and this is our weekly recap of the week that was in Florida politics.

Just a month before a critical election, Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and ripped a trail of destruction all the way to Northeast Florida, flooding coastal cities and tearing up rural and urban locales alike.

The tragedy, from loss of life to catastrophic property destruction, shelved electoral politics as natural disasters on a national scale often do.

President Joe Biden said the storm could be Florida's deadliest ever, and planned a trip to the damaged areas to bolster recovery efforts even as rescue operations continued.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who implored Floridians to brace themselves ahead of the storm, called the post-storm response the biggest "logistical effort" in state history.

Post-storm crisis bridged intense political chasms in Florida

The last days of September were supposed to be a table-setter for the homestretch of the 2022 campaigns.

Starting Saturday, a one-month gasoline tax suspension was supposed to give DeSantis a key talking point: That he is combatting "Bidenflation" with relief to consumers.

But DeSantis was finding it harder and harder to explain his rationale for having sent 50 people, mostly Venezuelans legally in the country as they sought asylum, to Martha's Vineyard in what critics have called a stunt.

DeSantis was sued by Miami state Sen. Jason Pizzo who alleged in the complaint that the DeSantis administration violated the law by not following legislative requirements inserted into the migrant relocation program.

A court order is being sought to obligate the staff at this county's detention center to allow meetings between immigrants and their attorneys, who say they’ve been illegally denied access to their clients.

DeSantis had already pivoted to another key conservative and far-right talking point: China and Big Tech. He unveiled legislative proposals to, he said, keep China, Iran, Russia and Cuba from doing business with Florida governments — deals the governor said could give them access to the personal information of millions of Floridians.

The governor dispensed with one controversy when Gadsden County commissioner he appointed to the post, Jeffrey Moore, resigned over a photo purportedly of him in KKK attire.

Florida culture wars intense in schools and LGBTQ+ communities

The governor also faces a lawsuit from a Manatee County teacher who is challenging the so-called "Stop Woke" law.

Schools, in fact, remain in the eye of the culture war storm as an advocacy group released a report on book banning in Florida.

The organization, PEN America, issued a list of books it said have been banned from Florida school classrooms and libraries. In total, the group said there are 566 book bans within 21 Florida school districts, second highest in the nation behind only Texas.

In Gainesville, officials said the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida was vandalized.

In the Space Coast, however, the first Pridefest since before the pandemic drew large, festive crowds — despite some controversy.

That's all for this week. It's been a hard one and all our thoughts, and support, are with the many communities hurting in Ian's aftermath.

