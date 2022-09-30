Read full article on original website
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend
As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge
If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
It’s National Coffee Day! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Coffee Flavor?
If you're a coffee lover, how do you take it? Black? Regular with cream and sugar? Flavored? If you prefer flavored coffee then what's your flavor of choice? Do you like it spicy(I'm talking PUMPKIN spice)? Do you go crazy for caramel? Maybe you just want a hint of hazelnut?
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Berkshire County, The Search Is On For The Pittsfield Christmas Tree!
It will be here before you know it, Christmas In The Berkshires. Every year there is a search for a beautiful Christmas tree to adorn Park Square in Pittsfield and also it could be two Christmas trees in the downtown area of North Adams. In Pittsfield, they have started the...
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
Bennington Police Arrest Three People From North Adams On Theft Charges (Photos)
The Bennington Police Department arrested Jonathan Sprowson and Hailey Smith over a theft that took place at the Home Depot in North Bennington. Good citizens of Bennington also helped in the capture of the three involved in the theft. Sprowson was seen leaving Home Depot without paying for multiple items,...
Berkshire County And Beyond Here Are Some Of The Best Food Trucks Near Us
If you could have a food truck would it be sweet, savory, or ethnic, the sky is the limit on what you could prepare and cook on your very own food truck. Here are what some other folks have done with their trucks, what would you make?. The food truck...
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
Why Am I Receiving Random Texts About Selling My Berkshire Home?
I don't know about you but lately, I have been receiving texts about selling my home in Pittsfield. My mother and a few of my friends have received them as well. As a matter of fact, I received two texts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here's the first text which I received at 2 pm.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield
Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
First Street Pittsfield Fire Early Thursday Morning Injures Two Firefighters
Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt while battling an early morning blaze on First Street in Pittsfield Thursday. Luckily, no civilians were injured during the fire. In a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, Deputy Chief Ron Clement says that the two firefighters are thankfully okay. According to the media...
Pittsfield Police Make Arrest In Friday Night Shooting Death
An arraignment will be held today concerning the shooting death of Teddy Cepeda,43, of Pittsfield Friday night. Pittsfield police after an investigation made the arrest of Desmond Phillip, Friday evening for the murder of the 43-year-old. The investigation went into the early morning hours of Saturday. After receiving a 911...
