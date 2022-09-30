ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires

I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th

On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Police Make Arrest In Friday Night Shooting Death

An arraignment will be held today concerning the shooting death of Teddy Cepeda,43, of Pittsfield Friday night. Pittsfield police after an investigation made the arrest of Desmond Phillip, Friday evening for the murder of the 43-year-old. The investigation went into the early morning hours of Saturday. After receiving a 911...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

