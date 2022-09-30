Hendersonville's Krispy Kreme location closes abruptly, according to family of staff

Drivers coming into town off Interstate 26 and onto Four Seasons Boulevard are usually greeted with the Krispy Kreme store to the right with its red neon light on the store sign and in the window, but drivers saw something entirely different this week.

The store, which opened doors in 2003, had a sign on its front door saying it was permanently closed. Dre McGee, the niece of the store's manager, Sarah Marie, said she was at the store on its final day of business on Sunday, Sept. 25.

"It's really emotional for our family," she said in a phone interview on Sept. 30. "I was walking around the store that night and got some donuts and a cup, which will always be special to me."

She said her aunt told her that employees there were notified the store would be closing two days before it actually happened.

"They sat down with my aunt that day and told her, and she said she started crying. They said the store wasn't bringing in enough money. But the store was always short-staffed. They never had enough help," McGee said.

McGee said her mother, Christina McGee, worked there right when it first opened.

"It was when my mom was pregnant with me back in 2007," McGee said. "That store was like a home to my family."

Calls to the store are now redirected automatically to the Asheville store on Patton Avenue.

Calls made to the corporate office to find out the reason behind the store's closing weren't returned.

