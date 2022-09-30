ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maclay's Lee Poppell is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

We head to the fairway for this week's Athlete of the Week winner.

Picking up 36 percent of the 5,898 submitted votes, Maclay senior golfer Lee Poppell has been named this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week.

The award comes after his stellar performance at the Big Bend Championship.

Poppell was nearly untouchable at last week's Big Bend Championship, shooting a 7-under 65 to win the individual title by six strokes.

His effort helped Maclay to a third-place team finish. This past week, Poppell shot a 1-over par 37 for a first-place finish against Leon.

Congratulations to Poppell and finalists McClaine Ulrich (Maclay), Alli Tawney (Lincoln), Avery Howard (St. John Paul II), Traylon Ray (North Florida Christian), Keldri Young (Florida High), Kate Stewart (Chiles), Samron Brinson (Wakulla), Micahi Danzy (Florida High), Wyatt Townsend (Chiles) and Isabella Laughton (Wakulla).

The Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps runs an Athlete of the Week contest every week, recognizing one standout high school athlete out of eight nominees. Voting for AotW opens on Monday and closes on Thursday.

The Athlete of the Week will be announced at noon on Friday.

Past Winners

Grayton Smith, Lincoln

Dyani Steward, Lincoln

Ashlyn Koerner, Lincoln

JP Pickles, North Florida Christian

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

